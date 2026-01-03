Luka Doncic Playing Through Pain As Lakers Injuries Continue To Mount

Luka Doncic is reportedly not 100% as the Lakers remain shorthanded and thin.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are navigating a delicate stretch of the season as injuries continue to pile up, placing added strain on their remaining core. Now, even though he is officially listed as healthy, superstar Luka Doncic has emerged as the latest player dealing with a notable setback.

According to Lakers Daily, Doncic is currently playing through significant physical discomfort. He is reportedly dealing with a left elbow injury along with persistent pain in both legs, yet has remained determined to stay on the floor despite the toll. The injuries are not new and have required consistent management as the Lakers try to stay competitive amid mounting absences.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Doncic is just one of several players not at full health right now. Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness), and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) are all sidelined, leaving the Lakers short-handed in the backcourt and on the wing. The lack of available rotation players has forced heavier minutes and expanded responsibilities for players such as Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes. Much of the burden has fallen on Doncic, who is averaging 33.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 45.9% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three.

Despite the All-Star-level production, there have been signs that Doncic is not quite himself. There have been stretches where his explosiveness looks muted, his lift on jumpers has been inconsistent, and his defensive edge has dipped. Still, his presence alone continues to tilt defensive coverage and open opportunities for teammates, underscoring just how valuable he remains even at less than one hundred percent.

Behind the scenes, sources describe an “around-the-clock” treatment plan designed to manage Doncic’s pain and inflammation while allowing him to remain available on game nights. With multiple rotation players unavailable, sitting him would leave Los Angeles dangerously thin, an outcome the team appears unwilling to accept.

At the same time, playing through lingering pain carries long-term risks, particularly if the workload remains high without sufficient recovery windows. If Doncic continues to push his body without relief, the potential for more serious issues becomes harder to ignore.

For now, Doncic and the Lakers are pressing forward through a demanding stretch that offers little relief. Following Friday’s win over the Grizzlies, they are preparing for Sunday’s rematch, with a game against the Pelicans to follow. Each outing places additional stress on an already taxed roster, increasing the importance of smart minute management and improved support from role players. Until reinforcements return, the Lakers will continue walking a tightrope, relying on Doncic’s toughness while hoping the cost does not outweigh the short-term gains as the season grinds on.

Nico Martinez
