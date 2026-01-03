Warriors Reveal Stephen Curry And Jimmy Butler’s Final Status For Jazz Game

The Warriors have gotten some big boosts on the injury front against the Jazz.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with forward Jimmy Butler (10) after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler’s status was up in the air for Saturday’s clash between the 18-17 Golden State Warriors and the 12-21 Utah Jazz at the Chase Center. Both Curry and Butler had been previously listed as questionable on the injury report, but the Warriors have now revealed that they are both available.

The Warriors were without Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green for Friday’s 131-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green had been rested against the Thunder, so he was always going to be coming back against the Jazz, but it was unclear if the other two would.

Curry missed that Thunder game due to a left ankle sprain, while Butler had fallen in. Head coach Steve Kerr had stated after the game that he was hopeful they would be back against the Jazz, and they are.

The Warriors have struggled when their stars haven’t been available this season, going 4-6 without Curry and 1-4 without Butler. Their returns are a huge boost.

Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game this season. The two-time MVP is having another excellent campaign, but that fact appears to have gone under the radar.

Butler, meanwhile, has been putting up 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. The six-time All-Star has been very efficient, shooting 51.6% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Along with the two stars, Jonathan Kuminga has been upgraded to available as well. Kuminga looked set to return to the rotation against the Thunder, but was then ruled out before the game with lower back soreness.

Kuminga, who is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26, had received DNP’s in nine out of 10 games leading up to that Thunder contest. With the big names returning against the Jazz, you wonder if he gets an opportunity here.

As for the absentees, Al Horford (left toe injury management) and Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation) are out.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Playing Through Pain As Lakers Injuries Continue To Mount
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like