Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report: Major Absences For Both Sides In West Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies enter Saturday’s matchup with availability playing a major role on both sides. What should be a marquee Western Conference showdown instead becomes another test of depth, as injuries continue to shape rotations.

The Lakers will be without several key contributors. Rui Hachimura (right calf strain), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain), and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) have all been ruled out. The absences leave Los Angeles thin on the wing and in the backcourt, forcing extended minutes and expanded roles for players like Luka Doncic, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart.

Reaves has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf strain and is not expected back for at least another three weeks. With averages of 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting (36.5% from three) this season, his loss has been significant for the Purple and Gold.

Fortunately, the situations with Hachimura and Vincent are far less concerning. Hachimura is dealing with right calf soreness, and while he was ruled out in advance for the Lakers’ two-game set against the Grizzlies on Friday and Sunday, his absence is not expected to be long-term. Vincent, meanwhile, is set to miss his eighth straight game this weekend, but JJ Redick has recently expressed optimism regarding his return.

Memphis is dealing with its own lengthy injury report. Santi Aldama (right ankle soreness) and Ja Morant (right calf contusion) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Clarke (right calf strain), Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), John Konchar (left thumb UCL surgery recovery), Jahmai Mashack (two-way transfer), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), and Vince Williams Jr. (left patellar tendinitis) have all been ruled out.

Morant’s status remains one of the biggest swing factors in the matchup. He played Friday against the Lakers, showing flashes of his usual explosiveness despite clearly managing the calf issue. Memphis has been careful not to overextend him, but they will need him in the lineup again Sunday to give themselves the best chance to win.

Meanwhile, Edey’s absence continues to thin the Grizzlies’ frontcourt. The rookie big man has been sidelined with an ankle stress reaction, an injury that requires a slow ramp-up process, and there is no firm timetable for his return. Without him, Memphis has struggled to consistently control the glass and protect the paint.

With these variables in play, Saturday’s rematch carries added intrigue. Both sides are leaning heavily on star power while patching together lineups around significant absences. For the Lakers, the focus will be on tempo control, minimizing defensive breakdowns, and surviving non-Luka minutes. For the Grizzlies, pressure defense, transition opportunities, and Morant’s downhill attack remain the clearest paths to offensive rhythm.

Ultimately, this game is less about ideal matchups and more about execution under imperfect circumstances. With both teams shorthanded, effort, discipline, and late-game decision-making could matter more than talent.