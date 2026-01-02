JJ Redick Provides Injury Update On Gabe Vincent

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent will miss both games against the Grizzlies, but is set to return next week.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) talks with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick before the game against the Milwaukee Bucksat Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) talks with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick before the game against the Milwaukee Bucksat Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are without Gabe Vincent for Friday’s clash with the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena, and head coach JJ Redick provided an update on his status pregame. This is the seventh game in a row that Vincent is out for due to a back injury, and Redick revealed he will miss the rematch on Sunday as well.

“Hoping to practice tomorrow,” Redick said. “… He won’t be available Sunday, and we’re hoping he’s available for one of the games on the road trip, but again, we’ve got to get him exposure to live play, and with the travel day on Monday, that’s going to be tough.”

The Lakers have a road back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 6 and 7, respectively. Redick is hopeful Vincent will play in one of the games, but the fact that it will be a stretch of three games in four days complicates matters.

Vincent last played for the Lakers in the 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 14, 2025. If there were a word to define his stint with the team, it would be injuries.

Vincent previously missed 11 games earlier this season due to a left ankle sprain. The 29-year-old has featured only 14 times in 2025-26.

The Lakers had signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal back in 2023. He only managed to play in 11 games in his first season in Los Angeles due to a knee injury. Vincent did follow that up by playing 72 games in 2024-25, but this latest campaign looks set to be another injury-riddled one.

Vincent hasn’t really impressed when he has gotten to play either. He is averaging 4.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26 while shooting 35.0% from the field.

Vincent has been solid defensively, but continues to struggle on offense. His contract will expire at the end of this season, and it’s hard to see a scenario where the Lakers bring him back. Vincent might be shipped out before the trade deadline itself.

Dalton Knecht is another who might be gone by the deadline, but Redick revealed he is going to be a part of the rotation for the foreseeable future, starting with this Grizzlies game. The Lakers have shot just 34.6% from three this season, and the hope is that Knecht will help on that front.

The Lakers enter this Grizzlies game with a 20-11 record, but they have been struggling lately. They have lost four of their last five games, and Redick has to figure out a way to arrest this slide quickly.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Jaylen Brown Upset About Losing Out On Award To Jalen Brunson
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like