Spurs Handle Pacers Behind Fox And Harper; Wembanyama Out With Knee Injury

San Antonio didn’t need to panic without Victor Wembanyama. Instead, the Spurs leaned into their depth, pace, and shot creation, rolling past the Indiana Pacers 123-113 in a win that felt far more controlled than the final score suggested. The victory pushes San Antonio to 25-9, another reminder that this group has matured beyond being dependent on any single star.

The night belonged to De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, who consistently answered Indiana’s mini-runs and steadied the offense whenever things threatened to tighten up. Even without their franchise centerpiece, the Spurs dictated tempo, lived at the free-throw line, and owned the glass, all signs of a team that knows exactly who it is.

Fox Sets the Tone And Never Let Indiana Get Comfortable

Fox was the engine from the opening tip. He finished with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 32 minutes. Indiana struggled to keep him out of the lane, especially in early offense, where Fox repeatedly beat the first defender and forced help rotations that opened up kick-out looks.

What made Fox’s night particularly valuable was his patience. He didn’t chase big moments, instead picking his spots and controlling the flow. Even with just 2-of-9 from three, he consistently pressured the rim and went 2-of-3 at the line, helping San Antonio pile up 22 free-throw attempts as a team. When the Pacers trimmed the lead to single digits late, Fox calmly orchestrated possessions that drained both clock and confidence.

Dylan Harper’s Confidence Looks Far Beyond His Years

Harper continues to look like someone who belongs in late-game situations. The youngster poured in 22 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting, mixing physical drives with timely pull-ups. He didn’t dominate the ball, but when San Antonio needed a response basket, Harper was often the one delivering it.

His impact went beyond scoring. Harper added two steals and a block, showing defensive awareness that doesn’t always show up on the scouting report. Perhaps most impressive was his composure, just one turnover in 29 minutes. In a game where Indiana tried multiple defensive looks, Harper never looked rushed or unsure of himself.

Rebounding And Free Throws Tell The Story

This game was decided in the areas that usually signal maturity. San Antonio won the rebounding battle 49-39, including a dominant 12 offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points and extended possessions. Luke Kornet quietly contributed here, posting nine points, five rebounds, and three assists while finishing a perfect 3-of-3 from the field.

The Spurs also lived at the line, shooting 22-of-28 (78.6%) compared to Indiana’s 15 attempts. That constant pressure wore the Pacers down, especially in the fourth quarter when foul trouble limited defensive aggression. San Antonio scored 60 points in the paint, repeatedly exploiting mismatches and late rotations.

Depth Carries The Load With Wembanyama Sidelined

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs’ bench stepped forward collectively. Keldon Johnson delivered 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, knocking down all three of his attempts from deep and finishing with a +19 plus-minus. His physicality on the wing gave Indiana problems when their starters rested.

Kelly Olynyk added 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Lindy Waters III chipped in seven points and posted a game-high +21 in just 14 minutes. The ball never stuck, and the Spurs’ reserves consistently extended leads rather than simply holding them. That kind of depth is why San Antonio can weather injuries without losing identity.