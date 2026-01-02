Cavaliers Player Ratings: Donovan Mitchell Outduels Jamal Murray In Huge Victory Against Nuggets

Cleveland’s win did not come without challenge: many instances of discomfort, missed free throws, and breakdowns in defense were part of this win; yet they survived en route to a 113-108 win against Denver. The winning edge was toughness, and the Cavaliers responded to every Nuggets run enough with toughness, rebounds, and one very tough guard who did not allow the moment to pass him by.

With the win, the Cavs improve to 20-16, and it was not easy to achieve. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, but it was the efforts of the entire group that helped them win; second-chance opportunities created many scoring opportunities for Cleveland. And against a team like the Nuggets, the Cavs demonstrated that they could match punches without flinching. Onto the player ratings.

Donovan Mitchell: A

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 14-24 FG, 5-12 3PT, 0-2 FT, 35 MIN

Every time Denver threatened to swing the game, Mitchell stepped into the moment and bent it back in Cleveland’s favor. The shot-making was elite, especially from deep, but what stood out was how comfortable he looked living in the chaos of a close game. No rushing, no panic, just control.

There were mistakes, four turnovers, missed free throws, but none of them shook him. Mitchell played like someone who expected to win, and that belief filtered through the rest of the roster. This was a star guard performance in the truest sense: not flawless, but decisive.

Jarrett Allen: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-5 FG, 30 MIN

Jarrett Allen didn’t dominate the scoring column, but he quietly owned the paint. His rebounding presence was massive, especially on the defensive end where Denver struggled to generate second chances. Time after time, Allen cleaned up possessions that could’ve turned into momentum swings.

Offensively, he stayed within himself. No forced touches, no unnecessary post-ups, just smart finishes and solid screens. His impact didn’t jump off the page, but Cleveland doesn’t win this game without his stability inside.

De’Andre Hunter: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT, 26 MIN

De’Andre Hunter brought calm to the chaos. When Cleveland’s offense stalled, he attacked mismatches with purpose instead of forcing jumpers. His free throws were automatic, and his physical defense helped wear Denver down across multiple possessions.

He didn’t hijack possessions or fade into the background, he picked his spots and executed. That’s exactly what Cleveland needed from him.

Evan Mobley: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-5 FT, 32 MIN

Evan Mobley’s night was a mix of frustration and value. The missed free throws were glaring, and there were moments offensively where he looked hesitant. Still, his defensive presence never wavered. Three blocks don’t tell the whole story, his length altered shots all night.

He also contributed as a passer and rebounder, helping Cleveland win the possession battle decisively. Even on an off shooting night, Mobley found ways to impact winning. That’s growth.

Darius Garland: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 6 TOV, 6-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Darius Garland played with edge, sometimes to his benefit, sometimes not. When he was sharp, Cleveland’s offense hummed. His shooting from deep stretched the Nuggets and forced uncomfortable closeouts. The passing was creative, even daring.

The turnovers hurt, especially late-clock decisions, but Garland never went passive. He stayed aggressive, kept firing, and helped Mitchell shoulder the load instead of forcing him to carry it alone.

Lonzo Ball: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 15 MIN

Ball’s stat line doesn’t scream impact, but his presence did. He spaced the floor, defended multiple positions, and made quick decisions with the ball. The two blocks were a bonus.

He played within the flow of the game, which allowed Cleveland to stay organized during short stints without Mitchell or Garland. Quietly effective.

Craig Porter Jr.: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 23 MIN

Porter was a steadying force off the bench. He pushed the pace when needed, made smart reads, and wasn’t afraid to take open shots. His confidence was noticeable.

Defensively, he was active and disruptive, helping generate transition opportunities. These were winning minutes, plain and simple.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Tomlin’s minutes were loud in subtle ways. He chased rebounds, contested shots, and brought energy that doesn’t show up fully in a stat line. His touch around the rim is still developing, but the willingness to battle was obvious.

For a bench big, that effort matters. He helped Cleveland maintain physicality when starters rested, and that’s no small thing.

Jaylon Tyson: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 24 MIN

Tyson’s minutes were uneven, but they weren’t meaningless. He missed shots early, yet never disappeared from the play. He rebounded well for his size and competed defensively even when his offense stalled.

There’s still a hesitation to his game, moments where he’s unsure whether to attack or defer, but the effort was honest. On a night where Cleveland needed bodies to stay engaged, Tyson held his ground.

Tyrese Proctor: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 5 MIN

Proctor didn’t factor into the game in his brief appearance. The moment didn’t find him, and Cleveland quickly went in another direction.