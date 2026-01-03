Warriors Player Ratings: No Curry, Butler, And Draymond Leads To Blowout Loss Against Thunder

The Warriors struggled in OKC, losing 94-131 to the Thunder, who were able to move the ball with confidence and ease, and were able to establish themselves early, and never allowed the Warriors to gain any momentum after that. That loss puts Golden State at 18-17 for the season and exemplifies how little room for error there is when Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are out.

In this game, Oklahoma City controlled the paint, the boards, and the pace of play while Golden State was unable to find clean looks or consistent defensive stops. There was effort, but not enough to compensate for the situation the team found itself in. Now onto the Warriors player ratings.

Brandin Podziemski: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-5 FT, 26 MIN

Brandin Podziemski tried to hold the team together. He pushed the pace, directed traffic, and made a conscious effort to get teammates involved. His passing and feel for the game were evident, especially in transition, where he created scoring chances that didn’t always convert.

Shooting was the problem. The misses piled up, and a few good looks rimmed out at moments where momentum was hanging by a thread. Still, his engagement never faded, and that persistence stood out in a lopsided loss.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Horford brought stability in short bursts. He spaced the floor effectively, made quick decisions, and offered a steady defensive presence when the game threatened to unravel completely.

Even in limited minutes, his experience showed. The Warriors’ offense flowed better with him involved, and his shot-making briefly forced Oklahoma City to adjust. It was a reminder of how valuable composure can be in a young, shorthanded lineup.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TOV, 1-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Spencer earns a C+ because even if he couldn’t score, he moved the ball very well and tried his best to take over the playmaking role. His 11 assists show vision, but the lack of a scoring threat limited how much those passes could truly hurt the defense.

Gui Santos: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-6 FT, 26 MIN

Santos approached the night with noticeable urgency. He was active around the rim, pursued rebounds outside his area, and showed a willingness to do the unglamorous work. When the Warriors struggled to generate offense, his hustle plays briefly kept possessions alive and prevented the game from spiraling even faster.

Still, the effort didn’t always translate to efficiency. A few possessions ended abruptly due to rushed decisions, and Oklahoma City capitalized when Santos was forced to make reads on the move. The energy was there, but the Thunder’s discipline exposed his inexperience.

Moses Moody: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 27 MIN

Moody was one of the few Warriors who attacked the basket, using a combination of dribble drives for his shooting opportunities. When plays broke down, he got into the midrange area and was very effective shooting the ball. While he was scoring points for his team, he was not affecting his teammates positively, as he had issues maintaining the ball, and he was not able to create opportunities for them through his play.

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 3-9 3PT, 0-0 FT, 24 MIN

Hield stayed aggressive, even when the shots weren’t falling cleanly. He moved well without the ball and didn’t hesitate to fire when space opened up. A couple of steals showed he was engaged defensively.

The issue was consistency. When Hield isn’t stretching the floor at a high level, his defensive limitations become more noticeable. Oklahoma City took advantage by targeting him in switches and transitions.

Quinten Post: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Post demonstrated that he could effectively be a versatile floor-space big by knocking down shots inside and finishing quickly once the ball was passed to him. When the ball was moving around and swinging to him, Post made big plays against Oklahoma City while simultaneously cutting and making quick inside-post touches.

Will Richard: C

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 27 MIN

Richard took a lot of shots and displayed great confidence on a limited roster. He took advantage of Oklahoma’s weak spot on the perimeter when they closed down the ball on him. He was able to attack the basket on closeouts and attack Oklahoma City’s inside defense, which is an area most players have difficulty with, because of the height disadvantage.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 5-6 FT, 24 MIN

Jackson-Davis provided physicality inside, battling for rebounds and absorbing contact in the paint. His presence helped keep Golden State competitive on the glass, especially against Oklahoma City’s second unit.

Offensively, finishing proved difficult. The Thunder’s length disrupted his attempts, forcing awkward angles and rushed shots near the rim. While the effort never dipped, the lack of clean looks limited his impact on the scoreboard.

Gary Payton II: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

Payton did not have his typical defensive energy during the game. The ball movement of the Oklahoma City offence caused Payton’s defensive pressure to be ineffective, and he was unable to give anything offensively. Payton brought absolutely no chaos and no energy to the game, which are two of the characteristics of his playing style.