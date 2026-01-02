Dalton Knecht Set For Extended Run As JJ Redick Addresses Lakers Shooting Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for answers as their shooting struggles continue to mount, and JJ Redick is turning to a familiar option to shake things up. With the team sitting near the bottom of the league in three-point efficiency, rotation changes are no longer theoretical, they are necessary.

According to Dave McMenamin, Redick plans to give Dalton Knecht an opportunity in the rotation beginning tonight against the Grizzlies and extending into at least the next week. Redick emphasized that the focus for Knecht will be energy and effort, noting that playing hard will be the key factor in earning consistent minutes as the Lakers look for a spark.

Knecht’s NBA journey has been uneven so far. Drafted to provide immediate shooting and offensive punch, he showed early flashes but struggled to carve out a stable role as the rotation tightened. Defensive lapses, inconsistent shot selection, and the Lakers’ constant lineup shuffling eventually pushed him to the fringe, where minutes became sporadic and confidence was harder to maintain.

Now, that opportunity has reopened at a critical time. Amid a particularly brutal stretch of schedule, this team needs a spark, and there are few other levers left for Redick to pull. This season, in 26 games, Knecht is averaging 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 35.8% shooting from three. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but they stand out on a roster ranked 24th in three-point percentage. Even modest efficiency from a willing shooter could help unclog spacing and give the offense more balance in half-court settings.

Of course, Knecht is also working through the mental side of things after his failed trade to the Hornets last season. Being nearly moved and then returned can stall development and disrupt rhythm, especially for a young player still trying to establish himself. Turning the page will be essential, as this stretch represents a chance to redefine his role and move on from an awkward situation.

At 20-11, fifth in the West, Los Angeles has remained afloat in the standings, but the performance has been far from convincing. Inconsistency, injuries, and poor perimeter shooting have repeatedly undercut momentum, leaving little wiggle room in a crowded Western Conference race.

Looking ahead, the Lakers need immediate contributions as the schedule tightens. Upcoming games against the Grizzlies, Bucks, and other opponents will test whether lineup tweaks can translate into real improvement. For Knecht, the next week is about more than minutes as the Lakers push toward stability.

Whether Dalton Knecht can seize this opportunity remains to be seen, but the window is real. At this point, the Lakers do not need perfection, but they do need effort, spacing, and someone willing to shoot without hesitation. If Knecht can provide even a small boost over the next week, it could help stabilize a rotation that has been searching for answers.