Dalton Knecht’s G League Debut Shows That He Deserves More Minutes In The NBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht has struggled to carve out a spot in the team’s rotation. Given his drop-off in form, Knecht found himself being assigned to the G League, along with Adou Thiero, recently.

Although the Lakers ran the risk of negatively impacting Dalton Knecht’s confidence, his G League debut seems to have had the opposite effect. With Knecht exploding for 30 points with the South Bay Lakers, there is enough reason to believe that the former first-round pick could be making a strong case to earn more playing time in the NBA.

Dalton Knecht G League Debut With 30 PTS 5 REB And 6 3PM For South Bay Lakers He finished the game with 30 points on 10/17 FG (58.8%), 6/10 from 3, 3/3 FT, 5 Rebounds, 2 Assists (2 TOV), 2 Steals, 1 Block, 2 PF, and a +/- of +6 in 36 minutes played. South Bay Lakers won the San… pic.twitter.com/ZUTxfOoqDF — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 17, 2025

Dalton Knecht suited up for the South Bay Lakers against the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday night. In a 127-118 victory, Knecht dominated on the offensive end, posting 30 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He also shot the ball quite efficiently, going 10-of-17 from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point range. Considering that he played 36 minutes, this was certainly an impressive debut.

Knecht’s scoring effort was closely supported by Nick Smith Jr. (20 points), Chris Manon (20 points), and Kobe Bufkin (15 points). Adou Thiero also had a solid game, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in 21 minutes.

Does Dalton Knecht Deserve More Playing Time?

Upon being drafted, Dalton Knecht positioned himself as an offensive threat with sharpshooting upside. After some noteworthy performances during his rookie season, Knecht was viewed as a valuable asset by the Lakers.

However, things took a turn after Knecht was included in a trade package to acquire Mark Williams, a deal that the Lakers later rescinded. The consequences of this deal appeared to have an impact on Knecht’s performance, as the forward’s productivity dropped dramatically.

After a disappointing end to his rookie campaign, there was optimism that Dalton Knecht would turn things around in his sophomore season. Unfortunately, poor displays at the Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason resulted in his trade value dropping further.

Currently, Knecht is averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range. Although he’s had some impressive outings this season, including a meaningful 15-point contribution in a win over the Wolves, his overall inconsistency has been concerning.

Despite his impressive G League debut, considering the Lakers’ current rotation, it would be difficult for the 24-year-old to earn more playing time. However, this doesn’t negate the possibility of another team showing an interest in the forward.

Should he sustain his productivity and form in the G League, there is certainly a case for his trade value rising. Thus, the potential for him to join a different team and earn more minutes remains on the table.