Lakers Injury Update: Gabe Vincent’s Return In Doubt At New Orleans

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to manage a growing list of injuries as they prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. The latest update adds another layer of uncertainty for a team still searching for consistency midway through the season.

Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesdsy night’s matchup, according to an update shared by Trevor Lane. The designation represents another setback for Vincent, who has not appeared in a game since December 14 and remains sidelined as the Lakers take a cautious approach with his availability.

Vincent’s absence has been prolonged due to the sensitive nature of back injuries, particularly those involving the lumbar region. The team has prioritized rest, treatment, and gradual rehabilitation over rushing him back into game action, with the goal of avoiding a recurrence later in the season. While he has been able to increase his on-court activity in recent weeks, the Lakers have yet to see enough progress to clear him for a return, leaving his status day to day moving forward.

The veteran guard arrived in Los Angeles in 2023 and has been a consistent bench performer when available. In 14 games this season, he is averaging 4.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 35.0% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three.

Vincent is not alone on the injury report. Rui Hachimura (right calf strain), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) have all been ruled out, while the Pelicans will be without Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), Saddiq Bey (right hip flexor strain), Trey Alexander (G League two way), and Hunter Dickinson (G League two way). Herb Jones (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable, adding further uncertainty on the opposite side.

The Lakers enter the night trying to stabilize a season that has been marked by uneven play and limited continuity. Sitting at 22-11, their record looks strong on paper, but inconsistency has remained a theme with multiple rotation players frequently unavailable.

A win tonight would help steady momentum and reinforce the team’s depth during a challenging stretch. At 5-5 over their last ten games, another loss would only deepen questions surrounding health, consistency, and how much ground the Lakers can realistically make as the season progresses.

The Lakers continue to balance short-term results with long-term health as injuries remain a defining storyline of their season. With key rotation players sidelined and others trending in the wrong direction, nights like this test both depth and resilience. That’s why how Los Angeles responds against the Pelicans could offer a telling snapshot of where this team truly stands as the schedule tightens.