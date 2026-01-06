Nikola Jokic Could Be Back By All-Star Break As Rehab Progresses

Nikola Jokic’s return timeline is beginning to come into focus as the Denver Nuggets receive encouraging news on their franchise centerpiece. While he has yet to return to game action, optimism is growing that his absence may not stretch deep into the second half of the season.

“Nikola Jokic is rehabbing around the clock,” said Shams Charania on NBA Today. “It’s really been every few hours that he’s been weight lifting, getting cardio in on the bike, he’s been icing that knee, and I am told he has started spot shooting on the court.”

“The Nuggets won’t be rushing Nikola Jokic back, he’s still weeks away from a potential return. You’re looking at the end of this month as a window for that. They still need to build some movement, sprinting, running, cutting, and that’s going to take place over the coming weeks.”

“In the meantime, before Nuggets player development coaches can begin working on Jokic, they will do three-on-three, five-on-five. They’ve got their own player development guys that they’ve been concentrating on: Jalen Pickett, Zeke Nnaji, to step up in Jokic’s absence.”

Jokic, 30, has been sidelined since December 29 with a hyperextended knee as the Nuggets take a cautious approach with his recovery. The injury occurred on a freak play against the Heat, and he was initially ruled out for at least four weeks. This updated timeline puts him right on track for a late January return, right before the All-Star break.

Before going down, the reigning MVP was once again putting together an elite season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 60.5% shooting and 43.5% shooting from three. His efficiency and playmaking remained central to Denver’s offense, and his absence has been felt on both ends of the floor as the team adjusts without its offensive hub.

Denver has also dealt with additional health concerns during Jokic’s absence. Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management) have all appeared on recent injury reports, forcing the Nuggets to rely more heavily on depth pieces and lineup flexibility as they navigate a challenging stretch of the schedule.

Despite the injuries, the Nuggets have remained firmly in the playoff picture at 24-12, but Jokic’s return could dramatically stabilize their trajectory. A timely comeback would not only reinforce Denver’s offensive identity but also help preserve minutes and roles for key contributors heading into the postseason. If Jokic can return around the All-Star break, it could mark a turning point in the Nuggets’ push to reassert themselves as a legitimate title threat in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic’s absence has tested Denver’s depth, but the optimism surrounding his recovery offers a sense of stability at a critical point in the season. If the Nuggets can get their MVP back around the All-Star break, it would provide a timely boost as the playoff race tightens and expectations rise. How quickly Jokic finds his rhythm could ultimately shape Denver’s ceiling in the months ahead.