Nuggets Fans Hold Their Breath As Nikola Jokic Goes Down With Non-Contact Leg Injury

Nikola Jokic went down with an apparent non-contact leg injury late in the first half against Miami.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) lines up a successful three point basket in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and their fan base held their breath late in the first half after Nikola Jokic went down with an apparent leg injury against the Miami Heat. What initially looked like a routine possession quickly turned into a tense moment as Jokic collapsed to the floor without any contact.

The incident occurred just before halftime when Jokic appeared to favor his left knee after an awkward movement. He remained down briefly before being helped up, and the Nuggets later announced he was questionable to return with a left knee injury. The non-contact nature of the play immediately raised concern, especially given Jokic’s importance to Denver as a four-time MVP and seven-time All-Star.

“Hoping it’s just another bone bruise or hyperextension,” one fan wrote. “Please.”

Before leaving the game, Jokic was having another dominant night. He finished the half with 21 points, five rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 64.3% from the field. He also went 1-for-4 from three-point range, continuing to control the offense with his usual efficiency and playmaking before the injury scare halted his night.

“Hope it’s not serious,” one fan wrote. “Also, the fact that refs don’t stop the play immediately when an injured player is lying on the floor is criminal. If there was more time on the clock, they would’ve just kept playing around him.”

For a star who has been mostly healthy throughout his career, this setback could have major implications for Jokic and his team. The Serbian big man has once again been the engine of Denver’s success, averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 60.4% shooting and 44.0% from three, anchoring the offense with his scoring, vision, and decision-making while keeping the Nuggets firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture at third in the West with a 22-9 record. His availability has been the single most important factor in Denver’s consistency and ceiling.

“Jokic getting hurt during this historic season would be devastating,” a fan wrote. “Best wishes to him. That looked painful.”

At this point, even a short absence would force Denver to rework its offensive identity, while a longer absence could alter the balance of power in the West. For now, the focus shifts to medical evaluations and updates as the Nuggets wait to see whether this scare proves minor or becomes a defining moment in their season.

For the Nuggets, everything now hinges on clarity and caution. Jokic’s health has always been the foundation of Denver’s championship hopes, and any disruption, even brief, carries ripple effects across the West. Until more is known, optimism and anxiety will coexist. In a season that has felt historic, the hope in Denver is simple: that this scare proves fleeting and nothing more.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers Injury Woes Continue With Three Key Players Out vs. Pistons
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like