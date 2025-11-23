“We Are Not That Good” – Nikola Jokic Gives Reality Check To Nuggets Despite 12-4 Record

Nikola Jokic believes the Nuggets need to be much better.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaccts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaccts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The high-flying Denver Nuggets suffered a stunning 128-123 loss to the lowly Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena on Saturday. While the Nuggets still sit pretty at second in the West with an impressive 12-4 record, Nikola Jokic sent out an interesting message in his postgame press conference.

“I think the 12-4, it’s not the real picture,” Jokic said. “I think we are not that good. I think we need to be much better if we want to do something big. Yes, we’ve played better. We look better. But I think we need to consistently, every night, every possession… Make a mistake. Don’t make a mistake. I’m just going to do something.

“So I think we need to be much better,” Jokic added. “… We need to have a sense of urgency of rebounds, being on the right place, confident shooting the ball, he often just just shoot it. So I think 12-4, I don’t want to say it’s a real picture, but we can definitely be better, and we must be better if you want to do something.”

It appears Jokic isn’t seeing the kind of sense of urgency that he’d like from his teammates. The three-time MVP doesn’t want anyone to get comfortable just because the record is good, as the ultimate goal is to win the championship.

Jokic has been playing championship-level basketball for much of this season, and he had an excellent game against the Kings. The 30-year-old put up 44 points (16-28 FG), 13 rebounds, and seven assists in the contest. That performance looks even more impressive when you consider that the Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back and were playing their third game in four days.

You didn’t think Jokic was going to have another monster night when he put up just four points in the first quarter, but he started to play better as the game went on. We saw the very best of the seven-time All-Star in the fourth quarter, as he put up 20 points (7-9 FG) in the period.

A player is supposed to fade in the fourth when they have had a schedule like that, and Jokic was asked where he found the energy to keep his team in the game.

“I mean, it’s a dog fight,” Jokic stated. “You’re just trying to do whatever. You want to win the game. And we had opportunity, we had chances, and then they executed. They scored some big points, and that’s why they won the game.”

Former Nugget Russell Westbrook came back to haunt them here. Westbrook scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 21 points (9-16 FG), six rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block. The Nuggets had told the former MVP in the offseason that they didn’t want him back, and it must have felt good to take them down in this manner here.

The Kings had their way with the Nuggets, in general, in this game. They shot 48-91 (52.7%) from the field, and the hosts certainly missed Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun on the defensive end here.

Jokic, who is averaging 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in 2025-26, might need to put in some more Herculean performances if the Nuggets struggle to this extent defensively without them. We’ll see him and the Nuggets in action next against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday at 8 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) handles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images Kings End 8-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Nuggets As Russell Westbrook Haunts His Former Team
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like