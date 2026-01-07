LeBron James Out Tonight As Last-Minute Scratch vs. Spurs

LeBron James will not be on the floor Wednesday night as the Lakers continue a difficult stretch of schedule on the second night of a back-to-back. With both teams managing key injuries, availability will play a major role in how this matchup unfolds in San Antonio.

According to Jovan Buha, James has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game as he seeks rest and recovery from left foot joint arthritis and right sciatica. The decision comes less than 24 hours after James (41) publicly acknowledged that every remaining back-to-back this season will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Besides James, the Lakers will also be without Rui Hachimura (right calf strain), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain). With multiple rotation pieces sidelined, the team will need increased production from Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia to stabilize the offense.

Meanwhile, San Antonio enters the night with its own injury concerns. Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) is out, while Victor Wembanyama (left knee bone bruise) remains on a minutes restriction following his recent return from injury. The Spurs will monitor his workload closely as they continue to manage his health through the season.

From a game flow perspective, depth and pace will be key for tonight’s matchup. Without James settling the team on the floor, the Lakers will need to be more selective with their shots while limiting transition opportunities on the other end. As winners of three straight, this game presents an opportunity to extend the win streak while showing cohesion without several key players.

For James, his absence tonight comes at a time when things were just getting going. He is coming off last night’s performance against the Pelicans, where he recorded 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block on 52.6% shooting and 60.0% shooting from three. After missing the first few weeks of the season, he has found a rhythm that has the Lakers sitting third in the West at 23-11.

His latest designation against the Spurs reflects a broader management plan rather than a setback. At this stage of his career, the Lakers are balancing nightly competitiveness with postseason availability, especially during condensed portions of the schedule. Expect similar decisions moving forward as Los Angeles navigates back-to-backs and high-minute situations for the rest of the season.

LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio isn’t what the fans wanted to see, but it’s the way LeBron has opted to preserve his body. With the postseason as the priority, both he and the Lakers are focused on managing the workload. Nights like this will test the team’s depth, but they also offer a glimpse into how the Lakers plan to navigate a long season while keeping their stars available when it matters most.