Rich Paul Claims LeBron James Is Still A Top 5 Player In Every Position Besides Center

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. While his longevity has been a factor, the primary reason has been his versatility as a basketball player.

During a recent appearance on the “Joe and Jada” podcast, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul reiterated these points by highlighting why LeBron James remains a primary option in the Lakers’ rotation.

“He can’t be traded unless he wants to be traded,” Paul stated. “Even with that being said, it takes two to tango in a trade. When you hear all these people say, ‘Oh, you have to take a back seat and fit in.’ If you want to break it down, you can take all four positions and name your top five. He’s in one of your top five in all four positions outside of center. So, where is the fitting in at?”

Podcast host Fat Joe seemed unconvinced, and given that he has been skeptical of James’ abilities, he asked whether Paul was referring to James in his present condition. Instead of changing his stance, Paul doubled down and claimed:

“I’ll say it for the last 23 years.”

Throughout his illustrious career, including his rookie season, LeBron James has consistently been among the best players in the league. Although there were concerns about the superstar losing a step early in the campaign, James gradually appears to be returning to game condition.

In his most recent outing, the superstar led the scoring charge against the New Orleans Pelicans with 30 points, while also adding eight rebounds and eight assists on the night. Having played a vital role in helping L.A. secure the victory, it is evident that LeBron James remains a reliable asset.

Does LeBron James Need To Take A Step Back?

LeBron James has been the primary option on any team he has been a part of for almost the entirety of his career. While this has typically been a testament to his individual greatness, one might argue that it could have been due to the lack of an alternative.

In many ways, Luka Doncic’s arrival has addressed this matter. As one of the most talented young players in the league, Doncic possesses the star power and the ability to take over as the face of the franchise.

On paper, transitioning to a secondary role presented a challenge for James, who is playing out the final years of his professional career. However, the superstar has been quite receptive to this change, as reflected in his comments about adjusting to Doncic after Tuesday night’s game.

Despite his statements, James remains the driving force behind the Lakers, though this may be temporary. With Austin Reaves sidelined, having James remain a primary option has been necessary. But once Reaves returns to the lineup, the Lakers may be forced to make some tough decisions regarding role adjustments.