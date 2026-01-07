Luka Doncic Responds To LeBron James Saying He Bends His Game Around The Slovenian Star

Luka Doncic makes his feelings known on LeBron James claiming he is riding the talents of the Slovenian star and adjusting his game according to the new Lakers franchise player's needs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) jokes with forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) after a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) jokes with forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) after a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 60 points to lead the Lakers to a 111-103 win over the Pelicans tonight. James spoke to the media after the game and conceded that Doncic is the new face of the Lakers, and he now bends his game around the Slovenian star.

“Luka doesn’t need to bend his game (to me). He’s our 27-year-old franchise [player] for this ball club. It’s up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out,” said James.

Doncic was told about these comments during his press conference and asked to explain how James has adjusted his game around him. The Lakers’ franchise player had nothing but praise for him.

“I mean, he’s been absolutely amazing. Helping me out, helping others out, being super efficient on the field goals. But yeah, at the end of the day, he’s LeBron, you know? He can do anything, so I just really appreciate him.”

LeBron James finished the game tonight by stuffing the box score with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 10-19 from the field (52.6%) and 3-5 from the three-point line (60.0%).

“Like I said, when we’re out there, I think we’re playing better with each other game by game, and it’s only going to improve from here,” Doncic further added.

The Slovenian superstar emphasized how communication on the court has improved recently, which has facilitated improved chemistry between him and James. From backdoor cuts to lobs at the rim, James and Doncic can provide a unique edge to the Lakers’ offense with effective communication.

 

At age 41, this is probably the last year for James to contend for a championship as a regular starter on a franchise. But Doncic remains in awe of what he brings to the table even now.

“It’s just insane. Probably me at 41, I’d be limping around,” said Doncic while joking about how he marvels at LeBron James’ unreal athleticism at this age.

Doncic also stuffed the box score and ended up with 30 points, 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block tonight. He shot 11-22 from the floor (50.0%) and 3-10 from the three-point line (30.0%).

A solid night for both the Lakers’ stars and a positive sign for the future. Following this win, the Lakers have improved to 23-11. They are no longer tied with the Rockets (22-11) for the third seed in the West.

The Lakers will now face Victor Wembanyama and the second-seeded Spurs (25-11) tomorrow (January 7) on the second night of a back-to-back, where James might not even play.

Whereas, the Pelicans fell to 8-30 for the season as the bottom team (15th seed) in the Western Conference. They will now face Jalen Johnson and the Hawks tomorrow night as well.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images LeBron James Says Every Back-To-Back Is “TBD” For Rest Of Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like