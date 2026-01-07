Warriors vs. Bucks: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Golden State Warriors return home to Chase Center as they host the Milwaukee Bucks in a late-night showdown, tipping off at 10:00 PM EST.

The Warriors enter the game eighth in the Western Conference at 19–18. They have won six of their last ten games but are coming off a frustrating 103–102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a game that slipped away late.

The Bucks sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 16–20, yet the Bucks are quietly trending upward, having won two straight and five of their last ten, including a convincing 115–98 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry continues to carry the Warriors offensively, averaging 28.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Jimmy Butler has been steady in his expanded role, putting up 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

For the Bucks, everything still revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Kevin Porter Jr. has been an important secondary creator, contributing 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.

The two teams have met earlier this season on October 30th, with the Bucks coming out with a 120-110 win.

Injury Report

Warriors

LJ Cryer: Out (G-League)

Seth Curry: Out (Left sciatic nerve)

Malevy Leons: Out (G-League)

Draymond Green: Questionable (Left ankle sprain)

Gary Payton II: Questionable (Left ankle sprain)

Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out (G-League)

Pete Nance: Out (G-League)

Mark Sears: Out (G-League)

Taurean Prince: Out (Neck surgery)

How The Warriors Have The Advantage?

The Warriors have been strong at home, owning an 11–5 record at Chase Center. They also rank sixth in defensive rating, which gives them a chance to disrupt the Bucks’ rhythm. When Curry gets hot on the home floor, the Warriors’ offense can swing games quickly, especially if they force turnovers and push the pace.

How The Bucks Have The Advantage?

The Bucks’ advantage is simple: Giannis is back and playing at an elite level. Even with a bottom-10 defensive rating and a middle-of-the-pack offense, the Bucks have found ways to win through physicality, free throws, and transition scoring. If they control the paint and avoid turnovers, they can steal this game on the road.

X-Factors

For the Warriors, the bench has quietly become a defining swing factor, and Brandin Podziemski sits at the center of it. Averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, Podziemski gives the Warriors connective tissue when the starters rest.

Jonathan Kuminga remains the wild card. Even with his inconsistency, his 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds matter because of how they come. When Kuminga attacks downhill and plays decisively, the Warriors looks faster and more athletic.

Moses Moody complements that with spacing and effort, providing 10.6 points per game while defending multiple perimeter spots.

If Draymond Green is available, his impact goes far beyond the box score. His 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists do not capture how he organizes the defense, quarterbacks the offense from the short roll, and keeps everyone aligned. In a game that could swing on execution rather than star power, Green’s presence would be massive.

For the Bucks, the supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo has begun to stabilize, and Ryan Rollins is a big reason why. Averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, Rollins has given the Bucks a secondary creator who can punish defenses when they overload on Giannis. His ability to get downhill and make reads has changed the flow of the Bucks’ second units.

Bobby Portis remains the emotional and physical spark, bringing 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds with a willingness to bang inside and stretch the floor.

Kyle Kuzma’s versatility adds lineup flexibility, allowing the Bucks to toggle between size-heavy and speed-oriented looks. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner’s rim protection looms large. His 1.6 blocks per game only tell part of the story, as his presence alone alters shots and discourages drives. Against a Warriors team that thrives on cutting and paint touches, Turner’s ability to protect the rim without fouling could quietly tilt the game.

Prediction

The Warriors’ home crowd keeps this competitive, but the Bucks’ recent form and Giannis’ dominance give them the edge.

Prediction: Bucks 118, Warriors 110