Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron and Luka Each Drop 30 Points To Defeat Pelicans 111-103

This one never felt comfortable, even when the Lakers were in control. New Orleans kept swinging, Trey Murphy caught fire, and the margin stayed thin well into the fourth. But when the game tightened, and the Pelicans started sniffing momentum, the Lakers leaned into what separates them from most teams: two stars who don’t flinch when the floor shrinks.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic carried the weight from start to finish, trading control of the offense and closing the door together late. The box score tells part of the story, two 30-point nights, but the real separator was how calm the Lakers stayed when things got messy. They didn’t panic, didn’t rush, and didn’t give this one away.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 10-19 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-7 FT, 33 MIN

This was LeBron in full control without forcing anything. He picked his spots early, let others get involved, and then quietly took over when the Pelicans made their runs. Every basket felt timely, a pull-up three to halt momentum, a downhill drive when the defense softened, a laser pass when help came early. The efficiency stood out, but so did the impact. One turnover in 33 minutes says everything about how clean his night was.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 2 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-22 FG, 3-10 3PT, 5-9 FT, 37 MIN

Luka’s night was messy in the way high-usage nights often are, but the mess still worked. Some passes were a half-second late. A few threes were heat checks that didn’t fall. But every possession bent toward him, and the Pelicans never looked comfortable guarding him one-on-one.

When things tightened late, Luka slowed the game to a crawl and forced defenders to commit. That’s where the assists came from, defenders choosing wrong every time. Even with the turnovers, the offense felt steadier with the ball in his hands than anywhere else.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 9-16 FG, 32 MIN

Ayton didn’t try to do anything extra, and that was the best part of his night. He ran the floor, finished cleanly, and owned the glass without drifting out of position. Every touch around the rim felt decisive; catch, turn, score. No hesitation.

Defensively, he stayed vertical and didn’t bite on fakes. That discipline mattered against a Pelicans team that lives off drawing contact inside. This was one of those performances that won’t dominate headlines but quietly tilted the balance.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 37 MIN

Smart played this game like someone who thrives on discomfort. He picked up ball handlers full court, took shots without overthinking, and wasn’t afraid to mix things up physically. The turnovers came from that same edge, trying to force action instead of letting it develop.

Still, his presence mattered. The Lakers looked sharper defensively with him out there, and his willingness to shoot kept defenders honest. Not clean, not perfect, but undeniably influential.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Vanderbilt played like someone trying to inject energy into a game that kept stalling. He chased rebounds, pushed the ball after misses, and flew into passing lanes whenever he saw daylight. His scoring came naturally, not from sets drawn for him.

There were moments where his activity changed the feel of a possession entirely. The Lakers needed that jolt, especially during flat stretches, and Vanderbilt delivered it with effort rather than finesse.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 11 MIN

Knecht’s minutes were short but purposeful. When he got the ball, he shot it; no pump fakes, no second-guessing. That confidence matters, especially in lineups where stars dominate touches.

Even when he didn’t have the ball, his spacing pulled defenders wider than they wanted to go. That alone gave value to his time on the floor.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

LaRavia’s role was simple, and he stuck to it. He spaced the floor, defended his assignment, and didn’t wander outside himself. There were long stretches where he barely touched the ball, and that was fine. He didn’t hunt shots or drift out of position to get involved.

His value showed up defensively and on the glass. He competed, stayed engaged, and didn’t make mistakes that swing momentum. That’s a win for a player in this role.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 0-1 FT, 16 MIN

Hayes gave effort but struggled to stay steady. He battled on the boards and protected the rim in flashes, but the turnovers and fouls limited his effectiveness. A mixed night that leaned more functional than impactful.

Nick Smith Jr.: C

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 10 MIN

Smith didn’t find a rhythm offensively and spent most of his minutes trying to stay within the flow. He moved the ball, didn’t force shots, and avoided major mistakes, but his imprint was light.