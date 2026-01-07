Fat Joe Tells Rich Paul To His Face That He Calls LeBron James The GOAT Because He Gets Him Paid

Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul appeared on the latest episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, and it didn’t take long for co-host Fat Joe to bring up the GOAT debate. Joe wanted to know whom Paul considers the greatest between his client, LeBron James, and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

“Here we go,” Paul said. “I’m so tired of this conversation.”

Paul did not want to discuss the topic, but Joe kept insisting that he had to. He wanted it on record who the super agent considers the best ever.

“You judge guys by what?” Paul said. “The rooms that you in, right? Who come in the room that Joe’s in? You don’t let anybody in the rooms that you go into… Listen to this: What room can Mike go in that LeBron can’t?”

Joe told Paul that he wouldn’t want his answer to that question, much to his surprise. The rapper appeared to indicate that Jordan is on a different level and asked who else has had sneakers selling for 30 years. Joe was, of course, referring to the Jordan Brand, and Paul has actually had a lot to say about its success lately.

Paul and Jadakiss, the other co-host, didn’t think sneakers should be a factor here. Joe was surprised by Jadakiss not being on his side and hilariously accused him of also believing James is better than Jordan. He then made it clear where he stands on the debate when Paul brought up a basketball greatness elevator.

“[James] is third,” Joe said. “… In my category, it opens up, Michael Jordan goes in. Then it actually goes up one flight before LeBron’s, and Kobe [Bryant] walks in. And then it goes up one flight, and LeBron walks in. That’s how I do it… [Paul] is staring at me like I’m dissing… I know that’s his bread and butter. You got to protect [him].”

Joe’s last comment did hit a nerve. His suggestion that Paul had made his money because of James was never something that the agent was going to let slide.

“No, it’s not my bread and butter,” Paul said. “I built a real business. A real business.”

(starts at 9:25 mark):

Of course, there is this notion that Paul is where he is today only because he is a very good friend of James. He has been part of the superstar’s inner circle for decades now.

Paul initially worked under Leon Rose, who had become James’ agent in 2005, at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). He was with CAA for a few years, but in 2012, he made the decision to leave and found his own agency, Klutch Sports Group. James chose to go with him and was among the first clients.

Today, Paul is one of the biggest agents in the NBA with a long list of clients. Would he still have all this power and wealth if he cut ties with James? Many would say he won’t. We’ll never know for sure, though.

Whatever the case may be, it isn’t really an outrageous take to believe that James is the greatest. He has won four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, a scoring title, and an assists title. James is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and has put together a strong case to be regarded as the GOAT.

Jordan is still the more popular pick, though, with the likes of Magic Johnson also going for him. He won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles during his storied career.

They both have strong arguments, so the debate will rage on forever.