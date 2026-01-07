Knicks vs. Clippers: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden on Monday night to host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup that is harder to predict than the standings might suggest. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM EST, with both teams heading in opposite directions.

The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference at 23–13, but the record hides real concern. New York has lost four straight games and just suffered a humiliating 121–90 blowout loss to the Pistons. Even more worrying, they have won only four of their last ten games, with defensive lapses and inconsistent shot-making creeping in at the worst possible time.

Despite the skid, Madison Square Garden has been a fortress. The Knicks are 15–4 at home, and this game feels like a reset opportunity after a brutal road stretch and mounting outside noise around their defensive identity.

The Clippers arrive in New York with far less pressure but far greater momentum. At 13–22, they sit 12th in the West, yet they have quietly won seven of their last ten games. Their most recent outing was a gritty 103–102 win over the Warriors, a result that highlighted their growing confidence after an ugly start to the season.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.3 points and 6.5 assists, and he has been the one constant during the Knicks’ rough stretch. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has been brilliant, averaging 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while James Harden is averaging 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

This is the first time these two teams have met this season, with the Clippers winning both matches in the 2024-25 season.

Injury Report

Knicks

Josh Hart: Out (Right ankle sprain)

Landry Shamet: Out (Right shoulder sprain)

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (Left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out (Left hamstring management)

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Right knee sprain)

Chris Paul: Out (Away from team)

James Harden: Questionable (Right shoulder sprain)

How The Knicks Have The Advantage?

For all the recent struggles, the Knicks still check key boxes at home. They rank among the top offensive teams in the league overall, and that identity tends to sharpen at Madison Square Garden. The crowd, the familiarity, and the urgency after four straight losses all point toward a more focused effort.

The Knicks also have the personnel to bother Kawhi Leonard with length and physicality. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby give them multiple defensive looks on the wing, something few teams can replicate. If the Knicks can force contested jumpers and avoid early foul trouble, they can control long stretches of this game.

How The Clippers Have The Advantage?

Momentum matters in the NBA, and right now the Clippers have it. They are playing loose, confident basketball, while the Knicks look tight and reactive.

The Clippers also have a physical edge inside. Ivica Zubac’s presence on the glass and in the paint can punish a Knicks team that has struggled with interior consistency lately, especially without Josh Hart crashing from the wing.

X-Factors

Mikal Bridges is the backbone of the Knicks’ two-way identity, and his impact goes far beyond the box score. Averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, Bridges is often asked to take on the toughest perimeter assignment while still carrying a steady offensive load.

OG Anunoby brings a different kind of two-way pressure. Averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, Anunoby is the Knicks’ most versatile defender. He can switch across positions, blow up actions before they develop, and still punish defenses by cutting, spotting up, or attacking closeouts.

Off the bench, Miles McBride has quietly become a stabilizing force. He is averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 assists and has embraced a larger role during this stretch. McBride’s on-ball pressure and willingness to take big shots have helped keep the Knicks afloat when the offense bogs down.

Jordan Clarkson adds another layer entirely. Averaging 10.1 points off the bench, Clarkson is the Knicks’ instant offense option. He can create his own shot against set defenses, something that becomes vital late in the clock or when Brunson sits.

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubac looms as a major factor inside. Averaging 15.0 points and 11.0 rebounds, Zubac has been a force since returning from injury. His size, touch around the rim, and rebounding presence can punish New York if they lose focus on box-outs or allow deep post position.

John Collins has also found his rhythm recently. Averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, Collins provides athletic finishing and floor balance as a secondary scorer. He thrives when defenses overcommit to Kawhi Leonard, cutting hard and finishing plays that others create.

Finally, Kris Dunn is the kind of player who does not always show up in headlines but can absolutely swing a game. Averaging 8.4 points and 2.9 rebounds, Dunn brings disruptive defense off the bench.

Prediction

The Knicks are desperate for a response, but desperation does not always equal execution. The Clippers’ momentum, combined with the Knicks’ recent defensive slippage, makes this a dangerous matchup for the home team.

If Kawhi controls the tempo and the Clippers get enough secondary scoring, the Knicks’ skid may continue.

Prediction: Clippers 121, Knicks 117