4 NBA Stars The Trail Blazers Could Acquire Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and several teams around the league appear eager to make improvements to their rosters. Among these teams, the Portland Trail Blazers could benefit from acquiring some star-caliber talent.

The Trail Blazers have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season. While they have enjoyed some victories, even becoming one of the few teams in the league to have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, the Blazers have lost their fair share of games.

With a 17-20 record, Portland currently places ninth in the Western Conference standings. In many ways, this could be viewed as them surpassing expectations, but given the kind of talent on the roster, the Trail Blazers are capable of being more competitive.

Given that they possess some solid trade assets, the Blazers could consider making some upgrades. Thus, we look at four potential stars that Portland could acquire before the trade deadline.

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga could be among the best targets for the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the trade deadline.

Kuminga is an immensely talented young player. While possessing incredible athletic ability, the forward pairs his innate scoring sense with a versatile offensive skill set. Despite boasting star-caliber talent, he has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself in the Bay Area, resulting in reduced production and growing frustration.

Given that the 23-year-old has been on the verge of being moved since the offseason, and considering that he hasn’t made an appearance since mid-December, it is safe to say that his time with Golden State is coming to an end.

To acquire Kuminga, the Blazers could package Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, and a first-round pick. Realistically, however, the Warriors may be more interested in Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, or Donovan Clingan.

In Portland, Kuminga would have more opportunities to earn playing time while subsequently becoming a key addition to the team’s core. Although he may have to compete with players like Jerami Grant for a starting spot, his versatility may prove worthwhile.

For the 2025-26 season, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds on 43.1% shooting from the field. Given that his stats aren’t representative of his potential, Portland may benefit from engaging in trade talks with the Warriors.

Lauri Markkanen

Many players have been involved in trade chatter this season, but few have been as frequently mentioned as Lauri Markkanen. Since returning from EuroBasket, the Finnish star has garnered significant interest from teams around the league.

Markkanen has positioned himself as an elite floor spacing forward. While possessing incredible mobility and shooting skill at his size, the forward also boasts tremendous offensive versatility, making him a tough matchup for any defender.

For the 2025-26 season, Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range. Although this could be a reflection of Utah’s dependence on him for scoring, it also highlights Markannen’s ability to deliver.

Markkanen is undoubtedly the Utah Jazz‘s best player. This makes it much more challenging for teams to pry him away from the franchise. Although Utah has expressed an intent to build around him, it could be convinced to move him if the right package presents itself.

To acquire Markkanen, the Blazers would have to package Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija to match the forward’s $46.3 million contract. Including two first-round picks could further sweeten the deal, though Utah is likely to ask for more.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has garnered some attention in trade buzz this season. Although he was initially viewed as an asset that the Sacramento Kings were looking to offload, the interest from teams like the Milwaukee Bucks suggests that there is a market for the two-time All-Star.

The Kings’ star has positioned himself as a top-notch offensive threat. Aside from being a remarkable athlete, LaVine possesses tremendous shooting ability, making him a reliable perimeter option.

His defensive inconsistencies have been a point of concern, but LaVine often makes up for it with his scoring. Although his offensive figures have taken a hit this season, with an average of 20.2 points per game on 48.4% shooting from the field and 38.6% from three-point range, there is reason to believe that he could be more productive in a different system.

Portland could use a player with LaVine’s skill set. With an offensive rating of 113.6 (21st in the NBA), the Trail Blazers face the need to bolster their scoring. With players like Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle to make up for LaVine’s defensive shortcomings, Portland could strike a balance by acquiring him.

Like Markkanen, acquiring LaVine could prove to be a challenge, primarily due to his contract value. Still, a package featuring Grant, Henderson, and Kris Murray, along with a first-round pick, could be convincing.

Trey Murphy III

Among the players mentioned in this list, Trey Murphy III may be the most ideal choice for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has taken huge strides in development, and at just 25, he boasts genuine star potential.

Murphy has quickly established himself as a capable two-way player for the Pelicans. While already emerging as a reliable three-point shooter, the forward has grown in stature as a multi-level scorer and wing defender over the last two seasons.

Although he suffered a shoulder injury last season, Murphy has shown no signs of falling off this year. With averages of 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, he has instead taken over as one of the team’s primary scoring options.

For the Blazers, a player like Murphy would serve to bolster their roster depth. Given that he would effectively replace either Jerami Grant or Toumani Camara in the rotation, relegating either of those players to the bench would help fortify Portland’s second unit. This would make them a far more competitive team in the long run.

Acquiring Murphy may prove to be a challenge, mainly because of the steep asking price placed on him by New Orleans. Along with a minimum of two first-round picks (per New Orleans’ demands), the Blazers could package Deni Avdija and Matisse Thybulle, though the Pelicans may be more interested in Shaedon Sharpe.

What Do The Blazers Need?

As constructed, the Blazers don’t have the best odds of securing a playoff berth, as they are seven games out of sixth place. However, with the right moves and by building a winning habit, the Blazers could secure a spot in the postseason by winning in the play-in tournament.

To do so, the Blazers need two things: a healthy roster and improved scoring.

Portland has been hobbled with injuries this season. Along with Damian Lillard, who is sidelined for the season, the Blazers now see both Holiday and Grant out of the rotation. Regardless, the team has posted a 6-4 record in its last 10 outings, including a three-game winning streak.

At full strength, the Blazers are a far more competitive unit. But in an effort to improve upon their 17-20 record, the team must bolster its roster strength. Hence, a trade to acquire a star-caliber player may significantly improve their chances of winning.