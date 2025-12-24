5 Jazz Players Most Likely To Be Traded This Season: Lauri Markkanen Might Only Go For A High Price

After two months of regular-season action, the Utah Jazz are placed 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 10-19 record. While it was expected that the Jazz would be among the weaker teams in the West, despite their losses, they have looked surprisingly competitive.

Although the Jazz remain outside the play-in tournament bracket, there is reason to be optimistic about their chances. The development of players like Keyonte George, along with Lauri Markkanen‘s sustained brilliance during games, has been a major factor in this.

The Jazz have largely been viewed as a team undergoing a rebuild. However, there is very little that is known about their plans.

While recent rumors suggest an intention to build around Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, depending on the team’s performance this season, the franchise could also look to blow things up. On the contrary, the Jazz could also consider making trades to improve their chances.

Keeping these possibilities in mind, it seems evident that Utah has the freedom to make some moves. With some roster pieces having more value as trade assets, we look at five players who are most likely to be traded this season.

1. Jusuf Nurkic

Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic may find himself on the trade block at some point during this season. While the big man has been solid in his role with the team, it is abundantly clear that he isn’t the contributor he was earlier in his career.

For the 2025-26 season, Nurkic is averaging 8.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. For all intents and purposes, these are solid figures. Depending on the Jazz’s approach to the season, he could be a solid trade asset.

If Utah chooses to become more competitive, a potential route would involve trading Nurkic to a rebuilding team to add more talent. This would allow the Jazz to build around the big man rotation of Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski.

Nurkic is currently on an expiring contract worth $19.3 million. Considering the value of expiring contracts around the league, especially for rebuilding teams, Utah could benefit from moving him.

Should the Jazz opt to continue with their rebuild, they may see merit in packaging him and some other players on this list for draft assets or young players. However, the Jazz would probably benefit more from simply letting him play the season out to gain additional cap flexibility next year.

2. Georges Niang

Georges Niang could be another player on the trade block this season.

Niang has been particularly unfortunate this year. After a solid campaign with the Atlanta Hawks last season, Niang was traded to the Boston Celtics as part of the trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Before becoming accustomed to being on the Celtics, Niang was traded again, resulting in him landing in Utah.

Misfortune continued to follow him, as Niang ended up injuring his foot before he could make his Jazz debut. Although recent updates suggest that he will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, his time in Utah may be brief.

Niang is a savvy veteran. His career averages of 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game suggest that he could be a solid contributor on a competitive team

With some teams seeking players to boost their roster depth, the Jazz could get a good value for him. When also considering that he is on an expiring contract worth $8.2 million, Utah could consider packaging him with other assets to add more talent to its roster.

3. Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson‘s trade value isn’t very impressive. Considering that he is averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season, there aren’t many teams that would actively show an interest in him. Regardless, Utah is likely to seek trades for him.

Kyle Anderson, much like Niang, has earned a reputation for playing the game intelligently. While he has proven himself to be effective, given the way the Jazz play, they may not have much need for Anderson.

Although his playmaking and defensive work remain impressive, at 32, he does not match the team’s timeline for development. With an emphasis on developing young players, the Jazz may only benefit from packaging him in a deal for more talent.

Anderson has two years left on his contract and is expected to have a cap hit of $9.2 million this season. The Jazz could make good use of this in a trade with another rebuilding team, though finding the right deal could prove to be a challenge.

4. Kevin Love

Kevin Love‘s circumstances are similar to Anderson’s. Due to his age (37), Love plays in a limited capacity for the Jazz. In all fairness, he has been effective, averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 41.4% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range. However, he won’t be a part of the team’s future.

Love is currently in the final year of his contract, valued at $4.1 million. This, along with his ability to contribute, makes him a better trade asset than Anderson. But Love’s value also goes beyond this.

As a former champion and an experienced veteran, the 37-year-old could bring a lot of value to whichever team he joins. It is because of this aspect that Love has been linked with teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Because he is on a team-friendly contract, the Jazz may need to include more players along with Love to form a solid trade package. If Utah plays its cards right, it may be able to get a good return.

5. Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has been one of Utah’s most impressive players this season. Having continued his incredible run of form since returning from EuroBasket, Markkanen has generated significant trade interest from teams around the league.

With averages of 27.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, the Finnish forward has been dominant for the Jazz. His performance this season has even suggested that Utah may commit to rebuilding around him.

Although the Jazz seem unwilling to part with Markkanen at the moment, the right deal may sway them. But given the asking price they’ve set for him, teams may be deterred from inquiring about his availability in trade talks.

Any trade involving the 28-year-old would lead to a roster overhaul. Hence, a trade only seems likely near the deadline when the Jazz are also more certain of their position this season and the outlook for the future.