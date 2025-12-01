Jazz Expected To Build Around Lauri Markkanen; May Consider Trading For Depth

Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen has been the central figure in most trade rumors circulating around the NBA lately. While Markkanen has been projected as a trade target for teams such as the Detroit Pistons, among many others, a recent update could change the outlook toward the situation.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Jazz are more likely to consider building around Markkanen by making the right trades instead of making him available in negotiations.

“More teams than not that we speak to are increasingly convinced that the Jazz are more likely to try to add to their Markkanen-led core this Trade Season rather than trade Markkanen away,” Stein wrote.

Coming off an impressive set of performances at EuroBasket, several considered Lauri Markkanen as “too good” for the Utah Jazz.

The team has some talented pieces on the roster, with players such as Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and Ace Bailey. At 28 years old, however, Markkanen is in his prime, and being a part of a rebuilding team could be considered a waste of his talent.

Although Lauri Markkanen garnered some trade interest this offseason, the Jazz have remained fairly consistent with their intentions of building around Markkanen and Kessler.

When considering the kind of form the Finnish forward has been in to start the campaign, averaging 28.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on 46.8% shooting from the field this season, Utah’s approach toward gathering more support may be appropriate.

How Can Utah Support Lauri Markkanen?

Currently, the Utah Jazz have a 6-13 record, placing 11th in the Western Conference standings. If Stein’s report is to be considered accurate, the Jazz would need to bring in quite a few reinforcements to support Lauri Markkanen.

As constructed, the frontcourt pairing of Markkanen and Kessler has a lot of potential. However, with Kessler being sidelined for the season after suffering a shoulder injury, the Jazz may need to consider improving their big man rotation. An athletic big man such as Onyeka Okongwu could be a solid target.

In the backcourt, the duo of Keyonte George and Svi Mykhailiuk has also seemed solid. But given the lack of a primary playmaker, Utah should consider trading for another point guard who can step in for George to facilitate the offense while playing hard-nosed defense. Players such as Scotty Pippen Jr. or TJ McConnell come to mind.

Where the Jazz could look to make some major upgrades is the wings. While Ace Bailey has potential, he is still inexperienced. By trading for players such as Trey Murphy III or Miles Bridges, the Jazz would have an opportunity to become more competitive.

The Jazz presently rank 27th in the league in offensive rating (112.9) and 23rd in the league in defensive rating (120.0). With a net rating of -7.4, it is evident that Utah is in no position to compete in the current scenario.

Given that their trade assets are limited to Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, their expiring contracts, and their war chest of draft picks, Utah will need to get creative if it intends to build around a core led by Markkanen.