Warriors vs. Hawks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Warriors host the Hawks at Chase Center on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 PM PT.

The Warriors are 21-18 and sitting 8th in the West, while the Hawks are 19-21 and 9th in the East.

The Warriors just smashed the Kings 137-103 on Friday, with Curry putting up 27 points and 10 assists as the Warriors dropped a season-high 39 assists.

The Hawks also come in hot after a 110-87 win over the Nuggets on Friday.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Warriors and Hawks, with the rematch set for March 21.

Stephen Curry is still doing Curry things at 28.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 46.8% from the field and 39.4% from three. Jimmy Butler has been a steady two-way engine at 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson has been a monster at 29.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 50.5% shooting. Dyson Daniels keeps the offense moving at 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Injury Report

Warriors

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher: Out (left knee inflammation)

N’Faly Dante: Out (right knee torn ACL)

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (left Achilles tendinitis)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors’ biggest edge is the defensive baseline. They allow 113.8 points per game, and that matters a lot against a Hawks team that can score but also plays fast and loose.

This matchup also screams “shot volume.” The Warriors don’t shoot a crazy team percentage from three (36.2%), but they launch it, and when they’re humming, it turns into runs that bury you.

They’re also coming off a confidence game where the ball popped all night, 39 assists in that Kings blowout. If they play with that same pace and passing, the Hawks’ defense is going to spend the night in rotation.

Why The Hawks Have The Advantage

The Hawks can absolutely win this if they turn it into an offense-first track meet. They’re at 118.2 points per game with 47.9% shooting, and they move it like crazy at 31.2 assists per game.

That assist number is the big one. The Warriors’ defense can get physical, but the Hawks can force long closeouts and make you guard multiple actions in one possession, especially if Daniels and Johnson keep collapsing the paint and spraying it out.

If Porzingis plays, the floor changes. His spacing pulls a rim protector out of the paint and opens lanes for Johnson to attack like a freight train. Even limited minutes from him can swing the geometry of the game.

X-Factors

De’Anthony Melton feels massive here. He’s only at 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, but he brings 1.6 steals per game and he can blow up passing lanes when the Hawks get too cute. If he turns a couple of those Hawks swing passes into runouts, the game tilts fast.

Brandin Podziemski is another one. He’s at 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and he’s the type who keeps the Warriors steady when the game gets chaotic. If the Hawks trap Curry higher, Podziemski’s quick decisions become the pressure release.

Jonathan Kuminga is the Warriors’ swing athlete if he suddenly comes back into the rotation. He’s at 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, and if he’s locked in, he can punish smaller lineups, attack closeouts, and get to the line. The Hawks don’t have Risacher available, so those bigger wing minutes matter even more.

For the Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu is the stabilizer. He’s at 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and his ability to score on short rolls and finish around the rim is how the Hawks keep pace if the Warriors switch a ton.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the wild card scorer. He’s putting up 20.5 points with 37.0% from three, and if he gets hot early, the Warriors can’t load up as aggressively on Johnson’s drives.

And keep an eye on Luke Kennard’s spacing. He’s at 7.5 points but shooting 45.9% from three, so he’s the classic “two shots feel like eight points” guy. If the Warriors help off him even once or twice, it’s going to sting.

Prediction

I’m leaning Warriors because the defense is simply more trustworthy, and Chase Center games tend to snowball when Curry starts turning good possessions into great ones.

Prediction: Warriors 121, Hawks 114