The Jazz’s Asking Price For Lauri Markkanen Revealed; May Be Too Much For Pistons

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has garnered a lot of trade interest this year. Since being linked to several teams this offseason, Markkanen continues to generate buzz by being mentioned in trade rumors involving the Detroit Pistons.

While many hope to see Lauri Markkanen join the Pistons, facilitating the trade may prove to be quite challenging for Detroit. With NBA insider Jake Fischer revealing the Jazz’s potential asking price for Markkanen, the Pistons may be deterred from making this deal.

“Another likely obstacle that should be factored into the persistent Markkanen-to-Detroit speculation: Utah would almost certainly want Thompson in return,” Fischer wrote. “Sources say that the Jazz, in fact, considered trading up to select him during the 2023 NBA Draft. The Pistons, as you can imagine, do not want to trade their Thompson twin.”

“The Jazz hope to be competitive in 2026-27 and have signaled to rival teams that any trade offers they are prepared to consider, whether they target Markkanen or otherwise, have to keep them competitive.”

Lauri Markkanen has already been identified as a vital part of Utah’s current core. With him and Walker Kessler forming the foundation of the team’s frontcourt, the Jazz’s demands seem justified. On that note, acquiring the Finnish forward poses an obstacle for any team interested in him.

Should The Pistons Pursue Lauri Markkanen?

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the most impressive teams early in the 2025-26 season. Led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Pistons have put up an impressive 14-2 record, while maintaining a 12-game winning streak.

Sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, Detroit looks like a team primed to make a deep playoff run. Although they appear to have all the right pieces to help them make a title push, the Pistons could certainly benefit from bringing in some reinforcements.

In this regard, Lauri Markkanen has been projected as the ideal addition.

The Jazz star has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, averaging 29.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range. While Utah hasn’t been as impressive, notching a 5-10 record for the season, Markkanen’s individual performances have certainly been promising.

At 28, many believe that remaining on the Jazz would be a waste of Markkanen’s physical prime. Hence, a trade to join a powerhouse, such as the Pistons, seems to be the preferred outcome.

For the Pistons, however, crafting a package without giving up Ausar Thompson was always a challenge, primarily since their main trade assets were expiring contracts and draft picks. Given how valuable Thompson is to the franchise, it seems improbable for Detroit to pursue this deal further.