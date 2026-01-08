Clippers Should Pursue Young Nuggets Star In 2026 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers could be lining up to be far more aggressive in the 2026 offseason than most people realize. With real roster flexibility finally opening up and the potential to create more than $60 million dollars in cap space, this is the first time in years they can move away from short-term fixes and start thinking about younger, sustainable talent. One name that fits that moment almost too cleanly is Peyton Watson.

Watson is exactly the kind of player teams above the first apron quietly panic about losing, and teams with cap space circle early. At just 23, he has grown into a legitimate two-way forward for the Denver Nuggets, averaging around 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range, while defending multiple positions.

He does not need touches to matter. He plays fast, makes quick decisions, and already understands how to impact winning games without forcing anything.

That matters a lot for the Clippers.

Recently, in the 114-110 win against the Celtics, Watson exploded for 30 points and six rebounds, shooting 10-15 from the field and 6-7 from three-point range. And that put him on the radar of several teams.

For years, the Clippers have leaned almost entirely on veteran star power. It worked in stretches, but injuries, age, and diminishing returns have slowly made the direction obvious. They need youth, athleticism, and defenders who can cover ground and survive playoff matchups. Watson checks all of that.

The money side is where things get interesting. Watson is eligible for a qualifying offer of $6.53 million dollars, but that number does not really reflect his market value. The Nuggets is already projected to be over the first apron, with extensions for Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun tightening the books even more. Matching a strong outside offer for Watson would push the Nuggets deeper into restrictive territory and limit how flexible they can be everywhere else.

That is the opening the Clippers should be watching.

A realistic offer probably lands somewhere in the four-year, $48-60 million dollar range, starting in the low teens annually. That is enough to force the Nuggets into a real decision while still being excellent value for the Clippers. From the Clippers’ perspective, that deal ages well. Watson is moving into his prime, and his impact is built on defense, length, and effort rather than high usage scoring that fades quickly.

On the court, the fit is easy to picture. Watson can play next to ball-dominant stars without disappearing, run lanes in transition, and take on the toughest defensive assignments that have worn down older Clippers lineups in recent seasons. He would instantly become one of their best perimeter defenders while still giving them spacing and energy on offense.

From Watson’s side, the appeal is just as strong. The Clippers can offer minutes, money, and clarity. He would not be buried behind an established hierarchy or squeezed by cap math. He would be viewed as a long-term piece, not a luxury contract the team is constantly trying to justify.

The Nuggets may want to keep him, but cap pressure usually decides these situations. If the Clippers are serious about reshaping their future instead of extending the past, Peyton Watson is exactly the kind of smart, calculated swing they should be prepared to take in 2026.