DeMarcus Cousins Got Death Threats For Telling Lakers To Trade Austin Reaves

DeMarcus Cousins did not expect a basketball opinion to spiral the way it did. While appearing on Run It Back TV, Cousins casually revealed that he received death threats after floating a trade idea involving the Los Angeles Lakers. He mentioned it almost offhand, but there was nothing light about what he was describing.

“Last time I made a suggestion on Reaves, I received death threats.”

The comment traced back to a recent segment where Cousins suggested the Lakers should at least think about trading Austin Reaves for Dillon Brooks. His argument was not personal. It was basketball-driven. Cousins framed Brooks as a tone setter, someone who changes the feel of a game defensively and brings an edge that rosters sometimes lack. From a roster construction standpoint, he believed the idea was worth discussing. Online, it landed as a match dropped in gasoline.

Lakers fans are fiercely protective of Reaves, and it is easy to see why. The undrafted guard has grown into far more than a feel-good story. He is putting up 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while scoring with ruthless efficiency. Reaves is no longer just a complementary piece. He is viewed as part of the core alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, a homegrown success fans feel ownership over.

That emotional attachment is where rational debate tends to break down.

Cousins was not dismissing Reaves’ value. His point centered on fit and balance. Brooks, meanwhile, is having the most productive scoring season of his career, averaging more than 21 points while anchoring the perimeter defensively for the Phoenix Suns. Cousins described him as the kind of player opponents hate dealing with, someone who makes games uncomfortable. In his view, that defensive personality is something the Lakers have missed for stretches this season.

The response, though, went well beyond disagreement.

Cousins said his mentions filled up quickly. Some messages were angry. Others crossed lines that should never be crossed. Death threats over a hypothetical trade idea. Not reporting or insider information. Just an opinion shared on television by a former player paid to analyze the game.

That reaction says far more about the current state of NBA discourse than it does about Cousins.

Trade talk has become deeply personal. Fans do not just root for teams anymore. They attach themselves to players, especially those they feel grew up within the organization. Suggesting that the player be moved is treated as disrespect rather than strategy. Social media strips away context, and what should be a debate turns toxic fast.

The irony is that the idea never truly had traction. Suns owner Mat Ishbia shut it down almost immediately, posting that Brooks was not going anywhere. From the Lakers’ side, Reaves is not being moved unless a legitimate superstar is coming back. Brooks, despite how well he has played, does not meet that threshold.

Former players are asked to be honest. Networks hire them to speak freely and challenge ideas. Moments like this show the cost of that honesty. Cousins has played through boos, trash talk, and hostile crowds his entire career. Death threats over a TV take are something else entirely.

It is a stark reminder that NBA conversations no longer live only on the court. Sometimes, the loudest reaction has very little to do with basketball at all.