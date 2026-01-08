Lakers Player Ratings: One-Man Show Not Enough In 91-107 Blowout Defeat Against Spurs

This was the Luka Doncic show for most of the night as he was trying to drag the Lakers back into relevance all by himself. Especially against a Spurs team that has been playing elite team-level basketball all season long. San Antonio took control early, never really let go, and turned what was supposed to be a competitive matchup into a one-sided reminder of the Lakers’ current limitations.

The final score, a 91-107 defeat, reflected more than just cold shooting. The Lakers struggled to generate consistent offense outside of Luka and couldn’t string together stops when the game still hung in the balance. It became clear as the second half wore on: two strong performances weren’t going to be enough on this night.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 7 TOV, 13-26 FG, 2-9 3PT, 10-16 FT, 38 MIN

Doncic was everywhere, doing everything, and still walking off the floor frustrated. He poured in 38 points and recorded a triple-double, but the efficiency dipped as the Spurs loaded bodies into the lane and dared others to beat them. Luka attacked mismatches, lived at the free-throw line, and kept trying to manufacture offense when nothing came easily.

The problem wasn’t his effort, it was the burden. Seven turnovers came from forcing passes that never should have been necessary in the first place. San Antonio was happy to let Luka score if it meant shutting down everyone else, and by the fourth quarter, even his brilliance couldn’t bend the game back.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 39 MIN

LaRavia was one of the few Lakers who looked comfortable offensively. He knocked down four threes, spaced the floor properly, and stayed engaged defensively. His movement without the ball gave Luka an outlet, and his rebounding effort stood out on a night when the Lakers needed second chances.

Still, the impact faded as the game slipped away. LaRavia didn’t create much off the dribble, and when the Spurs tightened up, his looks became more contested. Solid production, but not enough to shift momentum.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 4-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Hayes was efficient and active in his time on the floor. He finished everything around the rim, attacked the glass, and provided a brief interior spark when the Lakers desperately needed one. His rebounding helped stabilize the second unit.

Defensively, though, the Spurs still found success inside, and Hayes couldn’t stay on the floor long enough to build sustained pressure. Productive minutes, just not enough of them.

Deandre Ayton: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Ayton’s night never found a rhythm. He finished efficiently when the ball found him, but the touches were inconsistent, and his presence inside didn’t alter the Spurs’ approach. San Antonio scored repeatedly in the paint, often with Ayton pulled away from the rim or late to rotate.

Defensively, he had moments, including a couple of solid contests, but the physical edge wasn’t there. For a team desperate for interior stability, this was a missed opportunity.

Gabe Vincent: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2-8 FG, 2-7 3PT, 18 MIN

Vincent hit a couple of timely threes, but consistency never arrived. He struggled to stay in front of quicker guards and couldn’t fully take advantage of the spacing Luka created. The offense stalled when he was asked to initiate.

It wasn’t a disastrous showing, but it didn’t move the needle in a game that required someone to.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 3 REB, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 12 MIN

Kleber’s role was limited, and so was his influence. He moved the ball, defended his assignment, and avoided mistakes, but the Lakers needed more than stability off the bench.

In a game defined by scoring gaps, quiet minutes felt louder than usual.

Nick Smith Jr.: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 10 MIN

Smith showed flashes of shot-making but didn’t get enough time to settle in. His lone three was clean, yet the opportunities were sparse. With the game already slipping, his minutes felt more experimental than impactful.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Vanderbilt brought energy, but the impact didn’t translate. He struggled to finish plays offensively and wasn’t able to disrupt the Spurs the way the Lakers needed. His defensive activity showed up in flashes, yet San Antonio consistently found cleaner looks elsewhere.

Limited minutes reflected the limited influence. The hustle was there – the results weren’t.

Marcus Smart: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 4 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 34 MIN

This was a rough night for Smart. Offensively, nothing clicked – shots didn’t fall, and the decision-making felt rushed. He did contribute defensively with three steals and battled on the glass, but turnovers at key moments erased any momentum he helped create.

The Spurs repeatedly baited him into tough reads, and the lack of scoring punch made it easier for San Antonio to focus on Luka. Leadership alone couldn’t make up for the production gap.

Dalton Knecht: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-6 FG, 0-5 3PT, 19 MIN

Knecht couldn’t find his shot, and the misses piled up quickly. San Antonio closed out aggressively, and he never adjusted. Turnovers compounded the problem, turning empty possessions into Spurs opportunities.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Timme’s appearance was purely situational, checking in during the closing moments when the outcome was already decided. There wasn’t enough time for him to get involved offensively or defensively, and his minute on the floor came more as a reward than a rotation decision. No evaluation to be made here – just a box score cameo.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

The minute served more as exposure than opportunity. Not the easiest or best game for Bronny to make an impact.

Chris Manon: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Manon’s lone minute came during the final stretch, when rotations were largely symbolic. He touched the floor briefly, stayed within the flow of the offense, and avoided mistakes. Like the others, his night ends without meaningful data, but his appearance reflected coaching trust in keeping things clean to the final horn.