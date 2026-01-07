Short-Handed Nuggets Secure Miracle Win Over Celtics: 4 Factors That Led To Upset

Down several rotation players, including Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the season tonight, defeating the Celtics 114-110 in Boston. Against one of the league’s deepest rosters, the Nuggets leaned on execution and clutch shot-making to steal a road win few saw coming.

From the opening minute, the Nuggets played with pace and confidence, refusing to let key absences determine the result (Jokic, Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas). Behind 22 points from Jamal Murray, along with eight rebounds, 17 assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 44.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, and 30 points from Peyton Watson, who finished with six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks on 66.7% shooting (85.7% from three), Denver spaced the floor and punished Boston’s defensive lapses, while the Celtics struggled to generate clean looks outside of isolation possessions. Despite being severely outmanned on paper, the Nuggets stayed connected defensively, keeping the game within reach throughout.

The fourth quarter is where Denver’s resolve was pushed to its limits. The Celtics made a late run behind star swingman Jaylen Brown (33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 48.3% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three) and second-chance opportunities, briefly threatening to flip the game. Timely baskets, strong decision-making, and clutch free throws down the stretch, however, allowed the Nuggets to absorb the run and close out the win in hostile territory.

For the Nuggets (25-12), tonight’s win marks another impressive showing without their franchise star. While many variables played a role in the final score, a few factors in particular jumped out that help explain why this team is finding success amid countless setbacks.

Jamal Murray’s Passing Clinic

With Jokic sidelined, Jamal Murray assumed full control of the offense and delivered one of his most complete floor games of the season. He repeatedly collapsed Boston’s defense off the dribble, finding cutters and shooters in rhythm to create clean looks. His game-high 17 assists were a direct result of chemistry and trust built after years of continuity with players like Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon, who came off the bench tonight.

While Murray was the captain of the ship, his playmaking rubbed off on the entire team, which totaled 27 assists. Collectively, the Nuggets were connected and focused, leading to seamless ball movement and an offense that hummed all night long.

Impressive Defensive Effort

Denver’s defensive activity stood out from start to finish. Rotations were sharp, closeouts were disciplined, and help defense arrived on time, especially in the paint. While Boston won the rebounding battle, the Nuggets made the Celtics work for everything and limited clean catch-and-shoot opportunities, forcing tougher possessions late in the shot clock.

In the end, the Nuggets held the Celtics to 110 points on 45.3% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three. Jaylen Brown was the only Celtic to score more than 17 points on a night where every Nuggets player competed with increased intensity on the defensive end.

Elite Shooting From Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson delivered the game of his career, torching Boston from beyond the arc and punishing defensive breakdowns. With 30 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks on 66.7% shooting and 85.7% shooting from three, his confidence never wavered, and his shot-making forced the Celtics to adjust their coverage.

Watson’s efficiency also opened the floor for his teammates. As a team, the Nuggets went 20-44 from distance (45.5%), with five different players hitting multiple threes. It was a balanced effort that saw everyone contribute in an important road victory.

Stagnant Celtics Offense

While the Nuggets were rolling, Boston’s offense bogged down as the game wore on, leaning heavily on Jaylen Brown isolations and contested jumpers. Brown’s 29 shot attempts reflected both his aggressiveness and the lack of ball movement around him. Without consistent flow or secondary creation, the Celtics struggled to respond down the stretch as Denver’s defense tightened its grip. That was compounded by Boston’s 14 turnovers, which exposed the disconnected state of their offense.

Ultimately, the Celtics did not have enough firepower to keep up with a red-hot Nuggets squad. Without Jayson Tatum, the margin for error was slim, and Boston was vulnerable when the ball stuck and players reverted to old habits. That reality showed itself clearly, and Denver took full advantage.