Jonas Valanciunas Injury Adds To Denver Nuggets’ Growing Health Concerns

The Denver Nuggets suffer another setback as Jonas Valanciunas is sidelined with a calf injury amid mounting absences.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets’ already thin margin for error just got smaller. Fresh off a gritty win in Toronto, Denver is now facing another injury hurdle that further tests its depth and adaptability as the season grinds on.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a right calf strain in Wednesday night’s win over the Raptors. The injury removes Denver’s primary backup center for an extended stretch and adds to an already crowded injury report as the team works through a difficult stretch health-wise.

With averages of 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 59.3% shooting (25.0% shooting from three), Valanciunas’ absence looms large given his role behind Nikola Jokic. Tasked with stabilizing the non-Jokic minutes, Valanciunas has provided reliable interior scoring, rebounding, and physicality, giving Denver a true center option when Jokic is off the floor.

He is coming off one of his best games of the year, dropping 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks on 83.3% shooting in his first game as a starter this season. Without him, the Nuggets lose a key safety net in the rotation, forcing smaller lineups or increased responsibility for fringe bigs during critical stretches.

Denver’s injury situation has quickly become one of the most concerning in the league. Nikola Jokic (knee) remains sidelined, Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain) is now out for the near term, Aaron Gordon (ankle) has missed time, and Michael Porter Jr. (back) has also been unavailable. Jamal Murray is currently the lone regular starter left standing, leaving Denver to rely heavily on depth and discipline to stay afloat.

Despite the setbacks, the Nuggets have continued to compete. Sitting third in the Western Conference (23-10), Denver has leaned on execution, defense, and late-game composure to maintain its position in the standings. The record reflects resilience more than dominance, but given the circumstances, simply staying in the mix has been an accomplishment in itself.

Looking ahead, Denver will need to get creative. After stealing a road win in Toronto, the Nuggets face a challenging upcoming schedule that offers little room to breathe. The action continues tomorrow against the Cavaliers before facing the Nets on Saturday. By next Monday’s game against the 76ers, the Nuggets should have at least some of their starters back.

In the meantime, expect more minutes for role players such as Peyton Watson, heavier playmaking responsibility for Murray, and a renewed emphasis on ball movement and defensive cohesion. Until reinforcements return, Denver’s ability to adapt night to night will determine whether it can weather this injury storm without losing ground in the West.

For now, the Nuggets are in survival mode. With injuries piling up and the schedule offering little relief, every game becomes a test of depth, discipline, and resolve. Valanciunas’ absence only amplifies the challenge, but Denver has shown it can stay competitive through cohesion and effort. How long that holds will depend on whether reinforcements arrive before the margin disappears.

Nico Martinez
