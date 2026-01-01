Victor Wembanyama Sidelined After Major Injury Scare

Spurs clarified Victor Wembanyama’s status following his knee scare and MRI results.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama sent a brief wave of concern through the NBA this week, only for that anxiety to be partially eased a day later. While the Spurs avoided the worst-case scenario, San Antonio is still opting for caution as its franchise centerpiece recovers from a scary moment.

According to a report from Spurs insider Jeff McDonald, Wembanyama did not travel with the team for its upcoming road game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. An MRI showed no ligament damage in his left knee, but the team has ruled him out for the near term as it continues to monitor swelling and overall response before clearing him to return.

The incident occurred late in Wednesday night’s dramatic win over the New York Knicks. Early in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama went up to secure a rebound and came down awkwardly after colliding with Karl-Anthony Towns, landing on Towns’ foot and hyperextending his knee backward. He immediately dropped to the floor in visible pain and remained down for several moments before eventually limping off to the locker room, creating an uneasy silence inside the arena as teammates and fans awaited updates.

Besides Wembanyana, the Spurs will again be short-handed on the perimeter. Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) remains out, while two-way players Harrison Ingram (G League, two-way), David Jones Garcia (G League, two-way), and Stanley Umude (G League, two-way) are also unavailable.

While the Spurs were relieved that testing ruled out structural damage for Victor, the decision to hold him out underscores the organization’s long-term mindset. San Antonio has a stretch of road games coming up, followed by a brief homestand, and there is little incentive to rush him back given the franchise’s investment in his health. If swelling subsides and strength returns quickly, a return sometime next week remains possible, but the team has made it clear that availability will be determined day by day rather than tied to a fixed timetable.

Despite the scare, Wembanyama’s rapid rise is a major reason the Spurs are proceeding carefully. The third-year star has already cemented himself as one of the league’s most impactful two-way players, averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.5% from three as he continues to expand his offensive range. His combination of size, skill, and defensive presence has made him the focal point of San Antonio’s future, and even a minor setback is enough for the organization to slow things down. For now, the Spurs can exhale knowing the injury was not severe, even if patience is still required. We can expect him back as soon as Saturday’s home game against the Trail Blazers.

For San Antonio, the priority is clear. Wembanyama is too important to rush, especially when the long-term picture matters more than a single January game. With no structural damage confirmed, the Spurs can afford patience as they protect their most valuable asset. The focus now shifts to managing recovery properly, trusting that a healthy return will matter far more than a quick one.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Chris Finch Calls Out Anthony Edwards For Leaving Timberwolves Bench In Blowout Loss
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like