Victor Wembanyama Sidelined After Major Injury Scare

Victor Wembanyama sent a brief wave of concern through the NBA this week, only for that anxiety to be partially eased a day later. While the Spurs avoided the worst-case scenario, San Antonio is still opting for caution as its franchise centerpiece recovers from a scary moment.

According to a report from Spurs insider Jeff McDonald, Wembanyama did not travel with the team for its upcoming road game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. An MRI showed no ligament damage in his left knee, but the team has ruled him out for the near term as it continues to monitor swelling and overall response before clearing him to return.

The incident occurred late in Wednesday night’s dramatic win over the New York Knicks. Early in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama went up to secure a rebound and came down awkwardly after colliding with Karl-Anthony Towns, landing on Towns’ foot and hyperextending his knee backward. He immediately dropped to the floor in visible pain and remained down for several moments before eventually limping off to the locker room, creating an uneasy silence inside the arena as teammates and fans awaited updates.

Besides Wembanyana, the Spurs will again be short-handed on the perimeter. Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) remains out, while two-way players Harrison Ingram (G League, two-way), David Jones Garcia (G League, two-way), and Stanley Umude (G League, two-way) are also unavailable.

While the Spurs were relieved that testing ruled out structural damage for Victor, the decision to hold him out underscores the organization’s long-term mindset. San Antonio has a stretch of road games coming up, followed by a brief homestand, and there is little incentive to rush him back given the franchise’s investment in his health. If swelling subsides and strength returns quickly, a return sometime next week remains possible, but the team has made it clear that availability will be determined day by day rather than tied to a fixed timetable.

Despite the scare, Wembanyama’s rapid rise is a major reason the Spurs are proceeding carefully. The third-year star has already cemented himself as one of the league’s most impactful two-way players, averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.5% from three as he continues to expand his offensive range. His combination of size, skill, and defensive presence has made him the focal point of San Antonio’s future, and even a minor setback is enough for the organization to slow things down. For now, the Spurs can exhale knowing the injury was not severe, even if patience is still required. We can expect him back as soon as Saturday’s home game against the Trail Blazers.

For San Antonio, the priority is clear. Wembanyama is too important to rush, especially when the long-term picture matters more than a single January game. With no structural damage confirmed, the Spurs can afford patience as they protect their most valuable asset. The focus now shifts to managing recovery properly, trusting that a healthy return will matter far more than a quick one.