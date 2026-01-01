Chris Finch Calls Out Anthony Edwards For Leaving Timberwolves Bench In Blowout Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with mounting frustration as their recent slide continues, and this time the tension spilled into public view. Following a lopsided loss to the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Chris Finch addressed Anthony Edwards’ decision to leave the bench early, offering a pointed but measured response to the moment. The comments, first reported by ESPN, highlight a team still searching for emotional balance during a turbulent stretch.

“Obviously frustrated with the performance and rightfully so, but he needs to stay out on the floor and root for his team,” Finch said.

The incident occurred late in Wednesday night’s 126-102 loss to Atlanta. After Finch pulled his starters with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, Edwards exited the bench area and headed to the locker room during a timeout, with the Timberwolves trailing 109-80 at the time. The move immediately stood out, not because of its competitive impact, but because of what it symbolized. Minnesota was already unraveling on the floor, and Edwards’ early exit added another layer to a frustrating night that quickly got away from them.

That loss only underscored a concerning trend for the Timberwolves. The team has now dropped three of its last four games, struggling to find consistency on both ends of the floor. Defensive breakdowns, uneven effort, and stalled offense have all contributed to the skid, chipping away at the momentum they built earlier in the season. While the Timberwolves still sit at 21-13 and remain firmly in the playoff picture, the margin for error in the West is thin, and nights like Wednesday raise legitimate questions about focus and composure.

For Edwards, the frustration is understandable given both the circumstances and his individual workload. He has carried a massive offensive burden all season, averaging 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 49.9% shooting and 39.6% shooting from three. With the Wolves underperforming, however, Edwards’ emotions appear to be boiling over. Before Wednesday’s early exit, he was ejected from last week’s Christmas Day game against the Nuggets after arguing with officials.

The challenge for Minnesota now is finding solutions that go beyond short-term messaging. Internally, that means reinforcing accountability without dampening Edwards’ competitiveness, a balance Finch and the coaching staff must manage carefully. Veteran leadership, clearer late-game structure, and improved defensive communication could all help stabilize the group.

Externally, the front office may explore roster tweaks as the trade deadline approaches, especially if the current mix continues to show cracks under pressure. With urgency building and several movable assets on hand, the Timberwolves appear increasingly likely to pursue a move that could meaningfully reshape the roster.

Whether this moment becomes a footnote or a turning point will depend on how Minnesota responds. The talent is still there, the standings are still favorable, and Edwards remains the engine driving everything forward. But as expectations rise, so does the need for composure. How the Timberwolves channel frustration, rather than let it fracture them, may ultimately define the trajectory of their season.