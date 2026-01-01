Trail Blazers Release Major Injury Updates On Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers released a comprehensive injury update, offering clarity on several key players as the team navigates a challenging stretch of the season. The update outlined progress timelines while also reinforcing that caution remains the priority across the roster.

According to the team, Jrue Holiday (return to play progression) has been cleared to advance his on-court workload as he continues ramping up basketball activities, with availability dependent on how his body responds. Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy, thumb surgery recovery) is progressing through conditioning work despite lingering knee symptoms. Scoot Henderson (left hamstring) has begun non-contact on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Finally, Jerami Grant (left Achilles tendinitis) is traveling with the team and remains day to day.

These setbacks have been brutal for a Blazers team still searching for consistency and long-term direction. Portland (14-20) has spent much of the season balancing development with availability, often forced to lean heavily on younger lineups due to injuries. While the standings remain secondary to growth, the health of key veterans and foundational pieces plays a major role in shaping rotations, evaluating progress, and determining how aggressively the team can compete on a nightly basis.

Grant’s situation remains one of the most important to monitor. Along with being mixed in trade rumors, the veteran forward has been dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, an issue that demands careful management given its reputation for escalating into more serious injuries. Before being sidelined, Grant had been one of the Trail Blazers’ most reliable offensive options, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.9% from the perimeter. His ability to space the floor and provide late-clock scoring has been difficult to replace, making his day-to-day designation a pivotal factor in Portland’s short-term competitiveness.

Henderson’s update is encouraging, even if patience is still required. The third-year guard has yet to make his debut this season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting and 34.0% from three for his career. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for explosive guards, so the team’s decision to keep him non-contact for now reflects a long-term approach. His re-evaluation in two weeks will offer a clearer picture of when he can reclaim his role and continue building momentum.

Holiday’s recovery remains the most uncertain. While he has been cleared to progress through on-court activity, the team stopped short of offering a firm timetable for his return. When healthy, Holiday has provided steady production and leadership, averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 44.6% shooting and 36.5% from three while anchoring the backcourt defensively. His experience is valuable both on the floor and in the locker room, but Portland appears unwilling to rush the recovery process.

For now, Portland’s focus remains on patience and health rather than rushing timelines. With multiple key pieces still working their way back, the Blazers must look to other players to step up and carry the load. How quickly Grant, Henderson, and Holiday return will shape the rest of the season, but this update made one thing clear: the organization is committed to playing the long game as it evaluates its future.