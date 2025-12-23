Bucks Looking To Add 2 Top Players From Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again approaching a familiar crossroads. After a promising start to the season, things have unraveled quickly. Injuries, inconsistency, and a crowded Eastern Conference have pushed Milwaukee down to 11th in the standings at 11–18, and the pressure to act is mounting. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by a right soleus strain, the front office appears ready to make a bold move to stabilize the roster and send a clear message about its commitment to winning now.

According to Brett Siegel, Bucks general manager Jon Horst is expected to pursue upgrades around Giannis and starting center Myles Turner, with league sources pointing toward the Portland Trail Blazers as a potential trade partner. Two names have surfaced repeatedly in those discussions: Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.

Grant would immediately address Milwaukee’s need for scoring and two-way versatility on the wing. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season while remaining a capable defender who can guard multiple positions.

On a Bucks roster that has struggled to generate offense without Giannis, Grant’s ability to create his own shot and stretch the floor would be invaluable. He also fits cleanly next to Antetokounmpo, allowing Giannis to attack downhill without facing constant help defenders.

Williams, meanwhile, brings something Milwaukee has sorely missed: rim protection and vertical athleticism. Averaging 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, Williams may not be a high usage player, but his impact on defense is undeniable. Pairing him with Turner would give the Bucks elite shot blocking and defensive flexibility, especially against the East’s top offenses. With Williams in the final year of his contract, Portland is expected to listen to offers as the deadline approaches.

From a trade mechanics standpoint, the Bucks do have options, albeit limited ones. Their 2026 first round pick is tied up in protections, but they can explore a 2027 pick swap, their 2028 pick under conditions, or future selections in 2031 or 2032. Salary matching could be achieved by sending out Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, and Gary Harris, creating a workable framework without dismantling the core.

Still, this approach carries a serious risk. If Milwaukee pushes all its remaining chips to the center and Antetokounmpo eventually decides to leave, the franchise could be staring at years of irrelevance with few draft assets left to rebuild. That reality looms over every aggressive move the Bucks consider.

Yet standing pat may be even riskier. Giannis is in his prime, and wasting another season could do more long-term damage than an overzealous trade. Adding Grant and Williams would not make Milwaukee a guaranteed contender overnight, but it would restore balance, depth, and defensive identity to a roster that has lost its edge.

For the Bucks, this is less about luxury and more about survival. The window is still open, but it is narrowing fast. If they truly believe Giannis remains committed, making a bold swing for help now may be the only responsible choice.