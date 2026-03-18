Kenyon Martin Unleashes Controversy: Standing Up For Stuttering Victims Getting Bullied For Their Condition

Kenyon Martin did not hold back, and his target was clear. His message was direct, and his tone was serious. During a livestream on Gil’s Arena, the former NBA All-Star confronted a colleague who mocked his speech impediment. The clip spread fast. But the moment was bigger than a personal dispute.

Martin turned it into a statement. In a separate livestream addressing the incident:

“I don’t ask for nothing. I don’t want your apology. I don’t want you in my presence. Like I said, the man was in the house. I brought him in my home. Was around my friends and my family. During a time of year where you’re supposed to do these things, look out for people and be humbled and treat others like you know what I’m saying.”

“Been done that enough in my life, man. But for people to continuously show me who they are, show me their true colors, I’ve tried not to let other people’s doings dictate how I deal and handle people.”

“But people make it hard, bruh. People will make it real hard not to just cut the newcomers off in your life. Just say f**k it, and it is what it is. The people that I have now are the people that I have. But then you miss out on blessings and business opportunities and other things that be in that way.”

“So stay in line, bruh.”

He made one thing clear from the start. Respect and Loyalty matter. And crossing that line has consequences. He spoke about bringing the individual into his home, around his family, during moments meant for trust and connection. Then he found out what was said behind his back.

Martin rejected the apology outright. He did not want explanations or reconciliation. Martin wanted distance. His words carried weight because they came from experience, not impulse.

But the real impact came after.

Martin shifted the focus away from himself. He made it about people who deal with stuttering every day. People who get laughed at. People who miss opportunities. People who stay silent because they feel they have no voice. He spoke directly to them:

“Like I said, it was about me addressing the situation, y’all, but it wasn’t about me. It was for the other people that stutter, that’s been teased and bullied, and missed out on opportunities because of it. This was about them and letting them know you don’t have to put up with it. You don’t.”

“It’s a special thing that we have. It’s not going anywhere. And if you want some more research on it, people that do stutter, National Association for Stuttering, you can look up more information there, man. I’m on the board.”

“We got some more things coming, some more therapy through speech. There’s different things we’re trying to work on to get awareness out there for this. Been trying to do it for years, but it’s not going to stop. And yeah, no, man, don’t let ignorant people control your destiny or your daily. They ain’t worth it.”

“But I am here for you guys. Deada**. I am here to speak up for you because I once was someone who didn’t have a speaking platform to let people know about this and to speak up for yourself. This is for you guys, man. Absolutely. One thousand percent, man.”

Kenyon Martin talks about why he embarrassed the employee on gills arena Kmart says he did it for the people who have stuttering problems and get bullied by people because of their conditions https://t.co/OuluPI71gY pic.twitter.com/2p7YMcD1sm — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 18, 2026

Stuttering affects millions. Many deal with it from childhood into adulthood. Studies show that people with speech disorders often face bias in school, in job interviews, and in social settings. They get interrupted, dismissed, labeled, and stereotyped.

He has spoken before about developing a speech impediment during his school years due to anxiety. Instead of letting it define him, he leaned into basketball. That path led him to a 15-year NBA career, multiple deep playoff runs, and an All-Star selection.

He built success while carrying something many people get mocked for. That is why this moment hits harder.

Years ago, he admits the reaction would have been different. This time, he stayed composed. He addressed the issue directly. He drew a clear boundary. Then he used the moment to send a message to a larger audience.

That matters more than the argument itself.

The sports world often celebrates toughness. But this was a different kind. Speaking up about something personal, especially something people mock, takes a different level of strength. Martin showed that.

His message was simple. Do not let ignorant voices control your path or accept disrespect disguised as jokes. And do not stay quiet when something crosses the line.