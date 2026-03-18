Luka Doncic Dominates The 2020s Decade With Record-Breaking Scoring Milestones

Luka Doncic is defining the 2020s with scoring at a historic level. The numbers are not close. He leads every major high-scoring category for the decade, and the gap keeps growing with massive volume.

Most 45-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (21)

Most 40-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (57)

Most 35-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (133)

Most 30-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (236)

Most 25-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (333)

Most 20-point games in 2020s decade: 1st — Luka Doncic (391)

Doncic has 391 games with at least 20 points in the 2020s. That alone shows consistency. But the real separation comes as the scoring threshold rises. He has 333 games with 25 or more. He has 236 games with 30 or more. Then it gets even more elite. He leads the decade with 133 games of 35 or more points, 57 games of 40 or more, and 21 games of 45 or more.

No other player matches that across every tier.

This is not empty scoring. Doncic produces at every level. He has eight 50-point games in the decade and has crossed 60 twice. Luka also owns a 73-point explosion, one of the highest-scoring games in NBA history. That performance alone places him in rare territory, alongside the greatest scorers ever.

The efficiency backs it up. Across the decade, Doncic is averaging 30.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. He is doing this while handling full offensive control. Luka creates his own shot and runs pick and roll. He controls the pace and defends possession by possession.

That level of usage usually drops efficiency. It has not.

He is shooting 47.4% from the field and over 35.5% from three across 434 games. That balance between volume and efficiency is what separates elite scorers from all-time great offensive engines.

This season adds another layer.

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic is leading the league in scoring at 32.9 points per game. He is also adding 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from three. The production has translated directly to winning.

The Lakers sit third in the West at 43-25. They are on a six-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games. Doncic is driving that surge.

His recent stretch shows his peak level. Over the last six games, he is averaging 37.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. He is shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. Luka is also contributing defensively with 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

That part matters.

For years, criticism around Doncic focused on defense and conditioning. This stretch shows growth. The Lakers’ defense has improved, and Doncic is part of that shift. He is more engaged, is reading passing lanes, and is contesting shots.

Offensively, nothing has changed. He still controls everything.

What makes Doncic unique is pace control. He does not rely on speed. Luka relies on angles, strength, and timing. Defenders know what is coming, and they still cannot stop it. Step-backs, post-ups, pick and roll reads. He dictates every possession.

The 2020s belong to him so far. The scoring totals prove it, and the efficiency confirms it. His team’s success is catching up to it. And at his current pace, he is not slowing down. He is building one of the most dominant offensive decades the league has seen.