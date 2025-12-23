Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The 21-7 Nuggets visit the 11-19 Mavericks as the West race tightens, with the two sides competing in a rematch from their recent meeting.

Fran Leiva
6 Min Read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks host the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on December 23, 2025, and it’s a weirdly important one for both sides for totally different reasons. The Nuggets come in 21-7 and third in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are 11-19 and 11th in the West.

Contents

These teams already played once this season, and the Mavericks stole it. They beat the Nuggets 131-121 on December 1, a game where Anthony Davis erupted for 32 points in the win.

The superstars are doing superstar things, too. Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 10.8 assists while shooting 60.7% from the field. Davis is putting up 21.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 51.7% from the field.

 

Injury Report

 

Mavericks

Kyrie Irving: Out (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II: Out (right foot surgery)

Dante Exum: Out (right knee surgery)

Klay Thompson: Doubtful (left knee soreness)

Max Christie: Doubtful (illness)

P.J. Washington: Questionable (right midfoot soreness)

Miles Kelly: Questionable (G League, two-way)

Moussa Cisse: Questionable (G League, two-way)

Dwight Powell: Questionable (illness)

Brandon Williams: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

 

Nuggets

Christian Braun: Out (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

Tamar Bates: Out (left foot surgery)

Jonas Valanciunas: Probable (illness)

Peyton Watson: Probable (right trunk contusion)

 

Why The Mavericks Have The Advantage

The cleanest argument for the Mavericks is the matchup math when the Nuggets show up short on wing defense again. With Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun out, and Peyton Watson not 100%, the Nuggets lose a lot of their best “hold the line” bodies, the guys who usually take the toughest perimeter assignments and still have the size to help at the rim. That matters because the Mavericks can play through Davis on the block, force extra help, then hunt kickouts or short-roll reads.

And the blueprint already exists. In that first win over the Nuggets, the Mavericks caught fire from deep, and the game turned into one of those nights where every defensive mistake becomes three points. Ryan Nembhard cooked in that one too, and that kind of secondary creation is basically the Mavericks’ lifeline when the roster is banged up.

They also have the “we can still win even if it gets ugly” card if Davis plays like he did last time out. He just dropped 35 points and 17 rebounds in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, and that was with the Mavericks throwing away a big lead late. If he brings that same force again, he can drag this into a one-possession game no matter how sloppy it gets.

The key is discipline. The Mavericks can’t turn this into a track meet where every miss becomes a Nuggets run, and they can’t let the Nuggets’ shooters walk into rhythm looks. If the Mavericks control tempo, keep the ball moving, and make it a half-court fight, they’ve got a real chance to steal another one.

 

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ case is louder, and it starts with the fact that their offense has been a machine this season. They’re putting up 125.1 points per game, they’re shooting 51.3% from the field, and they’re drilling 40.3% from three. That is ridiculous efficiency for a team with this much volume.

Even better, they aren’t just winning, they’re smashing teams in the math that usually decides games. The Nuggets are sitting at a 9.1 net rating, which is basically “contender behavior” for a team that still has another gear once the defense tightens up.

They also roll into this one with momentum that feels real, not fake. They just tied a franchise record by hitting 24 threes against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve won seven of their last eight. When a team is shooting like that and playing with that kind of confidence, close games start turning into separation fast.

And the biggest thing is the road swagger. The Nuggets are chasing their 12th straight road win. That’s not normal. That’s the type of trend that screams, “We travel well, we don’t panic, we execute late.”

If the Nuggets play a normal game, meaning they don’t hand away live-ball turnovers and they get a decent whistle at the rim, it’s hard to see the Mavericks having enough two-way stability for 48 minutes with so many rotation pieces questionable.

 

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction

The Mavericks can absolutely make this uncomfortable, especially if Davis turns it into a paint war and the Mavericks hit early threes as they did in the first meeting.

But the Nuggets have the higher floor, the better spacing, and the cleaner shot quality night-to-night.

Prediction: Nuggets 123, Mavericks 115

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFran Leiva
Follow:
Francisco Leiva is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a recent graduate of the University of Buenos Aires and in 2023 joined the Fadeaway World team. Previously a writer for Basquetplus, Fran has dedicated years to covering Argentina's local basketball leagues and the larger South American basketball scene, focusing on international tournaments.Fran's deep connection to basketball began in the early 2000s, inspired by the prowess of the San Antonio Spurs' big three: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and fellow Argentinian, Manu Ginóbili. His years spent obsessing over the Spurs have led to deep insights that make his articles stand out amongst others in the industry. Fran has a profound respect for the Spurs' fanbase, praising their class and patience, especially during tougher times for the team. He finds them less toxic compared to other fanbases of great franchises like the Warriors or Lakers, who can be quite annoying on social media.An avid fan of Luka Doncic since his debut with Real Madrid, Fran dreams of interviewing the star player. He believes Luka has the potential to become the greatest of all time (GOAT) with the right supporting cast. Fran's experience and drive to provide detailed reporting give Fadeaway World a unique perspective, offering expert knowledge and regional insights to our content.
Previous Article Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) reacts after defeating the Toronto Raptors in overtime at Spectrum Center. Timberwolves Could Be In The Hunt For 15.5 PPG Scorer To Solve Point Guard Problems
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like