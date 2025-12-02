Mavericks Player Ratings: Anthony Davis Leads The Charge As Mavs Stun The Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 131-121 victory on Monday night. With an impressive performance led by Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks improved to 7-15 on the season.

The Mavericks entered this game on the road with some momentum from their win against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, given the challenges of playing in Denver, Dallas struggled to get going in the first quarter. While it appeared as if the Nuggets would eventually run away with the game, the Mavs displayed resilience, staying within striking distance and closing out the second half with a one-point lead.

Dallas eventually turned things around in the fourth, capitalizing on the performances of their star duo of Davis and Flagg. With some stellar defensive work and equally impressive three-point shooting, the Mavs came out on top.

It goes without saying that the Mavericks’ success tonight was a team effort. With this in mind, we rate the performances of the players who contributed to the win.

Anthony Davis: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 13-23 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT, 32 MIN

Dallas Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis was undoubtedly the driving force behind the Mavs’ win tonight. With a monster performance in only his second game back from injury, Davis showed why he is considered one of the best two-way big men in the league.

Although the superstar looked tentative against Nikola Jokic early on, he led the team’s comeback charge in the second quarter. With 32 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks for the game on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, Davis was truly dominant.

Cooper Flagg: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 10-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT, 33 MIN

Cooper Flagg is slowly but surely growing into his role as a franchise player with the Dallas Mavericks. Coming off a career-high performance against the Clippers, Flagg had himself another solid showing to help Dallas secure the victory in Denver.

When the team was struggling to score in the first quarter, Flagg was among the few players keeping the offense going. By opting for high-percentage shots, the rookie kept Dallas close enough before eventually helping them take the lead. Posting 24 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, along with two steals and a block, Flagg continues to develop into an elite player.

Ryan Nembhard: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 12-24 FG, 4-5 3PT, 35 MIN

Aside from Davis and Flagg, Ryan Nembhard was another catalyst for Dallas’ victory tonight. After earning more minutes in the rotation, Nembhard stepped up and took over the scoring, effectively carving up Denver’s defense. His perimeter shooting early in the third quarter helped the Mavericks secure some momentum heading into the final frame.

Nembhard showcased poise against the Nuggets. While scoring 28 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, he also played the role of facilitator, dishing out 10 assists for the game.

Klay Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-4 FT, 23 MIN

Since moving to the bench, Klay Thompson has been a reliable presence in the rotation. Coming off a strong performance against the Clippers, Thompson remained effective against the Nuggets.

Although Thompson’s impact may not seem significant, the veteran guard made shots at key moments, helping Dallas stay in the game. With 15 points, five rebounds, and an assist on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including an efficient 3-of-5 from three-point range, Thompson emerged as a key contributor.

Naji Marshall: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 33 MIN

Naji Marshall has typically been one of the most consistent role players in the Mavericks’ rotation. Unfortunately, the forward struggled to get going offensively tonight. After missing shots early in the game, he looked tentative when getting involved in the offense. Regardless, Marshall still found a way to contribute, posting nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the game on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.

Max Christie: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 29 MIN

Max Christie wasn’t an impressive presence on the floor for the Dallas Mavericks tonight, but he was crucial in his own way. While acting as a disruptor on the defensive end, Christie put up some big shots to help Dallas make a comeback. With nine points, two rebounds, and one assist, on an impressive 3-of-4 shooting from behind the arc, the young guard played his part in helping Dallas win.

Dwight Powell: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-2 FG, 0-1 FT, 16 MIN

Dwight Powell continues to prove himself as a serviceable big man in Dallas’ frontcourt rotation. In the absence of several forwards and centers, including PJ Washington, Powell stepped up on Monday night to contribute to the winning effort.

Although his performance isn’t reflected in the stat sheet, Powell played a key role on both ends of the floor, facilitating and distributing the ball while also playing strong positional defense. With four points, two rebounds, and four assists on 2-of-2 shooting from the field, Powell did a great job of supporting Anthony Davis.

D’Angelo Russell: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 18 MIN

D’Angelo Russell has been criticized for his performances lately. In terms of impact, Russell hasn’t been the most reliable player for the Mavericks. In a reduced capacity off the bench, however, the guard found a way to contribute to winning, scoring eight points and dishing out two assists, while shooting 3-of-8 from the field, with 2-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Williams: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13 MIN

Brandon Williams has had some strong performances this season. Unfortunately, he was not an impactful player for the Mavericks tonight.

Considering that he only played 13 minutes, there is some room to argue that he could have contributed more if he had earned more playing time. Although he couldn’t score much, with only two points on the night, Williams found a way to contribute by distributing the ball, ending the game with a rebound and four assists.

Caleb Martin: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 0-2 FG, 7 MIN

Caleb Martin was one of the Mavericks’ least effective players tonight. Although the veteran forward managed to play a role on the defensive end, coming up with a steal and a block for the game, Martin made some critical errors on offense, especially while trying to create his own shot. After going 0-of-2 from the field, he ended the game with zero points, two rebounds, and an assist in seven minutes.