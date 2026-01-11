Warriors Player Ratings: Not Enough Help For Steph As Hawks Get Hot From The Field In Blowout Loss

The scoreboard says 124-111, but the gap felt wider than that for most of the night. Golden State never completely collapsed, yet they also never seriously threatened once Atlanta found its rhythm. Every small run the Warriors tried to build was answered immediately, usually with a clean look from the perimeter or a turnover turning into points the other way.

Stephen Curry showed up, Jimmy Butler showed up, and after that the drop-off was steep. Atlanta shot 48.9% from the field, moved the ball with ease (32 assists), and punished Golden State’s mistakes by scoring 28 points off turnovers. The Warriors didn’t lose because of effort, they lost because they couldn’t keep up with a team that was sharper, faster, and far more connected offensively.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 11-21 FG, 3-11 3PT, 6-6 FT, 33 MIN

Curry did everything you’d expect when the night starts slipping away. He hunted his shot early, absorbed contact late, and tried to drag the offense forward possession by possession. His efficiency inside the arc kept Golden State afloat, and he never stopped moving even when the Hawks clearly sold out to track him.

The problem wasn’t Curry, it was the lack of relief. Atlanta could live with him scoring because no one else consistently punished them for loading up. When your best player drops 31 on good efficiency and you still lose comfortably, the issue is bigger than shot-making.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT, 34 MIN

Butler played with purpose from the opening tip. He attacked mismatches, lived at the free-throw line, and didn’t shy away from initiating offense when Curry was forced off the ball. His patience in the half court was one of the few stabilizing forces Golden State had.

Still, even Butler’s strong night came with limits. The Hawks were comfortable letting him operate in isolation if it meant keeping shooters quiet. He carried his share, and then some, but the game never tilted because Atlanta never felt threatened elsewhere.

De’Anthony Melton: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-12 FG, 0-5 3PT, 0-1 FT, 23 MIN

Melton did a little bit of everything and was one of the few Warriors who finished with a positive plus-minus. His defense was active, and he attacked the basket when shots weren’t falling.

The three-point shooting hurt, but his impact went beyond the box score.

Draymond Green: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Draymond Green’s night was quiet, almost too quiet. He competed defensively and rebounded well enough, but his offensive impact barely registered. Atlanta sagged off him repeatedly, clogging driving lanes and daring him to shoot.

That spacing issue mattered. With Green not forcing rotations, Golden State’s offense stalled into late-clock situations far too often. His value is rarely about scoring, but nights like this expose how much pressure he has to put on a defense simply by being a threat.

Al Horford: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 16 MIN

Horford provided rebounding and some rim protection, but his shooting never stretched the floor the way Golden State needed. Atlanta was content to let him take jumpers and stayed disciplined elsewhere.

He steadied the second unit at times, but the pace of the game often passed him by.

Quinten Post: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 18 MIN

Post showed flashes as a floor spacer, knocking down a couple of threes that briefly opened things up. His willingness to shoot mattered, especially with Atlanta collapsing aggressively on drives.

Defensively, though, he struggled to hold ground. The Hawks attacked him in space and forced Golden State into rotations that never quite lined up. His minutes weren’t disastrous, but they didn’t swing momentum either.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 16 MIN

Santos moved the ball well and showed good instincts, but defensively he struggled to stay in front of quicker guards. Atlanta targeted him whenever possible, and it showed in the plus-minus.

The effort was there. The execution lagged behind.

Gary Payton II: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 16 MIN

Payton brought his usual defensive activity and rebounding from the guard spot, but his offensive role remained limited. Atlanta didn’t respect him as a shooter and focused on cutting off lanes.

Energy alone wasn’t enough to change the flow.

Moses Moody: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-3 FT, 17 MIN

This was a tough night for Moses Moody to find any rhythm. The looks were there early, but nothing dropped, and his confidence faded quickly. Once the misses piled up, his offensive presence disappeared entirely.

Golden State needs more two-way consistency from him, especially in games where defensive attention is glued to Curry. On this night, he simply couldn’t make Atlanta pay.

Brandin Podziemski: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0-2 3PT, 16 MIN

Brandin Podziemski struggled to manage the game when the second unit needed organization. Turnovers and rushed decisions stalled possessions that already lacked flow.

This was a learning night, and a rough one.

Will Richard: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Richard’s minutes were short and chaotic. He had trouble handling pressure, and Atlanta capitalized immediately.

Golden State couldn’t afford empty possessions. They got several here.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3-3 FG, 0-1 FT, 3 MIN

In extremely limited minutes, Jackson-Davis did his job. He finished everything around the rim and brought energy immediately. The sample size was small, but the impact was noticeable.

It’s fair to wonder if Golden State could have used more of that physicality, especially as Atlanta repeatedly scored in the paint without resistance.

Buddy Hield: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7 MIN

For a player whose value is tied almost entirely to shooting, a scoreless night hurts. Hield couldn’t find daylight, and when he did, the shot didn’t fall.

Golden State needs spacing. They didn’t get it here.