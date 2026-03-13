Good News For Lakers In Updated Injury Report vs. Nuggets

Lakers are getting healthier for upcoming home game against the Nuggets.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been battling injuries all season, but things are finally starting to look up for them ahead of their latest showdown against the Nuggets. Amid a four-game win streak, the team is already in a good position, and the latest update suggests they’re getting a much-needed boost to the rotation.

Per the Lakers, Jaxson Hayes (back soreness) is probable, while Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) is out. After recently returning to the lineup, both Marcus Smart and LeBron James are off the injury report and are expected to be available.

Overall, these are positive developments for the Lakers, who have experienced changing rotations all season. With practically everyone on the team having missed some time, it’s been a “next man up” mentality from the jump, forcing Redick to get creative with his game plans and rotations.

Regarding the situation with Hayes, he’s been making good progress toward a return, and all signs point toward him being available tomorrow night. The 25-year-old big man hasn’t played since March 8th after reporting pain and discomfort in his back, but he was always set for a quick recovery. In 54 games this season, he’s averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 75.2% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber’s return is still a long way off. Details on his injury have been scarce, but Redick hinted that he’s having complications that could keep him out for an extended period. Back problems can be notoriously tricky, and the Lakers aren’t in the business of rushing their players out. This season, Kleber’s averaging 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 27.3% shooting from three.

Without Kleber, the Lakers are vulnerable in the frontcourt, especially off the bench. Jaxson Hayes can hold his own out there, but if he’s unavailable, it means Deandre Ayton will be the only available center against a stacked Nuggets team with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jonas Valanciunas.

Ultimately, it falls on Luka Doncic to carry the load and lead the Lakers to victory like he has all season. With averages of 32.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting (36.7% shooting from three) this season, he’s been their saving grace, and remains the key to their success.

Fortunately, both Luka and Austin Reaes are fully healthy and available, and the same can be said for LeBron James. That will maximize their odds for victory, but the real work happens on the court. Regardless of who is available, the Lakers will need perfect execution and seamless chemistry to take down the Nuggets on Saturday, and it will tell us a lot about what we can expect down the stretch of this season.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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