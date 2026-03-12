JJ Redick Reveals Crucial Health Updates On LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Jaxson Hayes, And Maxi Kleber

As the Los Angeles Lakers enter a critical stretch, several players are still working their way back from injuries, and the timing of their return could make or break their season. That’s why, ahead of Thursday’s game against the Bulls, head coach JJ Redick provided some clarity on their status in a press conference that eased tensions across Los Angeles.

“JJ Redick says that Marcus Smart’s hip had been bothering him for a couple of games and they want it to calm down, so he’s out tonight,” wrote Daniel Starkland on X. “He is day-to-day, and they hope he will be able to return on Saturday against Denver.”

Marcus Smart played 31 minutes in Tuesday’s win, delivering eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals on 3-7 shooting from the field. There were no signs of trouble in the game, but it seems he’s been experiencing some pain and discomfort in his hip, leading Redick and the coaching staff to give him the night off. There doesn’t seem to be any structural damage, but Smart’s absence leaves the Lakers vulnerable defensively, and Saturday can’t come quickly enough.

Redick had much less to say on Maxi Kleber’s recovery, but he hinted that it could be some time before we see him back on the court. All we know is that it’s a back issue for the veteran big man, which could keep him out for multiple games. In total, he’s been limited to just 35 games for the Lakers in what has been a season of constant setbacks and obstacles.

Jaxson Hayes is another crucial piece for Los Angeles, and Kleber’s injury puts even more importance on his availability. He’s only been out for a few games, and Redick said the Lakers are still waiting for the results of his imaging, so there’s no telling when he’ll be back. In 54 games this season, he’s averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 75.2% shooting from the field.

Finally, Redick confirmed the status of LeBron James. As expected, he was a game-time decision tonight as he continues to deal with the nasty combo of a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis. At 41 years old, his availability is never a guarantee, and the Lakers will not put him there unless he’s 100%. Fortunately, he’s well enough to play tonight, marking his return after a three-game hiatus.

In the end, while the situation is improving all around, the Lakers are still going to have to make do without key pieces tonight. It’s been the routine all season, hence the “next man up” mentality Redick has been preaching for months. All that matters is that they are healthy when it matters most, which is for the first round of the NBA playoffs.