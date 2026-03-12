Chris Finch Admits The Lakers Are More Dangerous Without LeBron James

Timberwolves coach opens up on facing the Lakers without LeBron James.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals for a video review in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s clash, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had a lot to say on what he saw from the short-handed Lakers. Even without LeBron James, they more than held their own, and Finch admits that something different opens up for them when it’s just Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out there running the show.

“Seems to activate Luka and Reaves, they seem to share the shots a little but more,” said Finch, in a post-game chat with the media. “They become exponentially more dangerous in that regard. Obviously, LeBron’s a great player, but they’ve been pretty good when two of those three have been out because of just a usage puzzle.”

LeBron has missed the past three games for Los Angeles, but it has hardly affected their play on the court. On Tuesday, in the win over Minnesota, Reaves and Doncic carried the load in a dominant 120-106 win. Luka and Austin combined for 62 points, over half the team’s scoring.

Those performances have become routine for the Lakers duo this season, who have led their team to fourth in the West at 40-25. They’ve been in a groove since LeBron’s been out, but he’s due back soon as he completes the final steps in his recovery from a right hip contusion and left foot arthritis. On paper, his return only makes the Lakers even more potent, but his fit has been questionable this season.

Despite being the longest-tenured Laker, LeBron James has been the odd man out all season long. Between the presence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves’ ascension, James’ role has seen a dramatic drop, to the point where the Lakers may not bring him back this summer.

With what we’ve seen so far, the Lakers (Reaves and Doncic specifically) play better without LeBron on the floor. They have a 9-2 record with Reaves, Doncic, and no LeBron, while being just 28-16 in the games he’s played. For some reason, the absence of No. 23 leads to more ball movement, more fluidity in the offense, and more shots to go around for everyone else. Even Chris Finch sees it, and you can bet other teams are taking notice as the 2026 offseason draws near.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they aren’t tied down to James past this season. If this trend continues down the stretch and into the playoffs, they can opt out by letting his contract go this summer. In fact, with multiple players coming off the books, the Lakers will have an opportunity to start fresh around Luka and Austin, provided they’re willing to pay up to secure their long-term future.

