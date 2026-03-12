Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Spurs host the Nuggets at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are 48-17 and second in the West, while the Nuggets are 40-26 and fifth. The Spurs are 25-6 at home, and the Nuggets are 22-13 on the road.

The Spurs last played on Tuesday and beat the Celtics 125-116. The Nuggets played last night and rolled past the Rockets 129-93. These teams have met once this season, and the Spurs won that game 139-136 on November 28.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while De’Aaron Fox is at 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists, and Jamal Murray is producing 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

The biggest question over the game is Wembanyama’s availability after the Spurs listed him as questionable with right ankle soreness, and that matters in a matchup with real West seeding pressure.

Injury Report

Spurs

Harrison Ingram: Out (G League – Two-Way)

David Jones Garcia: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Victor Wembanyama: Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Harrison Barnes: Questionable (left ankle impingement)

Lindy Waters III: Questionable (illness)

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Aaron Gordon: Questionable (right hamstring injury management)

Jamal Murray: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs bring one of the better two-way profiles in the league into this game. They are scoring 118.8 points per game and owning a 111.3 defensive rating. That defensive number sits in the league’s top tier, and it is a big reason they are second in the West instead of just another good offense.

The rebounding and rim protection are real pressure points in this matchup. The Spurs are at 46.3 rebounds per game and 5.4 blocks per game, and that matters against a Nuggets team that would rather win with skill, spacing, and half-court execution than a bruising possession battle. If Wembanyama plays, the Spurs can make every Jokic touch feel crowded without fully abandoning the glass.

The pace also leans their way. The Spurs play at a 100.11 pace, while the Nuggets are down at 97.94. The Nuggets are at their most comfortable when they can slow the game, let Jokic read everything, and get to their shot quality in a controlled environment. If the Spurs run off misses and make Murray and Jokic defend earlier in the clock, they can push the game away from the Nuggets’ preferred rhythm.

There is also the simple home-form argument. The Spurs are 25-6 at home, 9-1 in their last 10, and they have won five straight. The Nuggets are coming in on the second night of a back-to-back after handling the Rockets, so this is a much tougher scheduling spot for them than it is for the Spurs. That is key in a game where legs could decide the shot-making late.

The matchup logic is straightforward. The Nuggets have the best offense in the league, but they also own a 117.2 defensive rating, which is a bottom-tier number for a contender. The Spurs have enough guard speed with Fox and enough size with Wembanyama to stress that defensive weak point from both directions. If they keep getting downhill and then play over the top of smaller lineups, the Nuggets can get stretched in ways they do not like.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ case starts with offense, because no team in the league has been better there. They lead the NBA in offensive rating at 121.4, score 120.4 points per game, shoot 49.3% from the field, and lead the league in three-point percentage at 39.2%. That is an elite shot-quality profile, and it travels because it is built on Jokic’s decision-making more than pure streak shooting.

The ball movement and turnover numbers make that even stronger. The Nuggets average 28.1 assists per game and commit only 13.0 turnovers per game. Against a Spurs defense that wants to pressure the first action and speed opponents up, that matters a lot. If the Nuggets keep the game clean and force the Spurs to defend multiple actions without getting transition chances, the game starts to swing.

The road offense is another real edge. The Nuggets are 22-13 on the road, and they are scoring 122.7 points per game away from home. The Spurs have been great in their building, but the Nuggets are one of the few teams with an offense good enough to flatten that edge if the game becomes a half-court execution test.

The spacing creates a difficult decision for the Spurs all night. Jokic forces help, Murray punishes drop coverage, and the Nuggets’ shooting means weak-side defenders cannot just live in the lane. Against a Spurs team that protects the rim well, the Nuggets are one of the few teams that can make rim protection feel like a tradeoff instead of a pure strength. If the Spurs overcommit to the paint, the kick-out threes are there.

There is also a direct matchup reminder here. The Nuggets lost the first meeting, but they still scored 136 in that game. That shows the offense was not the problem. The bigger issue was getting enough stops. If they are even a little cleaner defensively this time, they have the scoring floor to steal this one on the road.

X-Factors

Stephon Castle is a huge swing piece for the Spurs because he gives them another creator who can keep the floor organized without slowing it down. Castle is averaging 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, and his role here is to attack the gaps around Jokic, keep the ball moving when the first action gets cut off, and make the Nuggets defend more than just Fox and Wembanyama. If Castle gets downhill and forces help, the Spurs’ offense becomes much harder to load up against.

Dylan Harper is the other Spurs’ key piece because this kind of game can swing on second-unit scoring and secondary playmaking. Harper is putting up 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists as a rookie, and his job here is to keep pressure on the rim when the stars sit and make sure the offense does not stall into isolation. If Harper gives the Spurs clean bench creation, they can keep the tempo high even in the non-Fox minutes.

Aaron Gordon is a major swing piece for the Nuggets because his physicality is one of the few counters they have for the Spurs’ size. Gordon is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, and this matchup needs his cutting, finishing, and defensive versatility. If Gordon plays and gives the Nuggets strong frontcourt minutes, they have a much better chance of surviving the glass and keeping the Spurs from owning the paint.

Christian Braun is the other X-factor because he fills the quiet spaces of a game like this. Braun is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, and his role here is to defend across positions, finish the simple plays Jokic creates, and keep the Spurs from winning too many effort possessions. If Braun turns cuts and transition chances into easy points, the Nuggets can stay close enough for their half-court offense to take over late.

Prediction

I’m taking the Spurs. The Nuggets have the best offense in the league, and they can absolutely win if they control tempo, but this feels like a bad spot for them and a strong one for the Spurs. The Spurs are 25-6 at home, they have won five straight, they already beat the Nuggets once, and they bring a top-tier defensive profile into a game where the Nuggets are also coming off a back-to-back. If Wembanyama plays, the matchup tilts even more toward the Spurs because of the pressure he puts on both ends.

Prediction: Spurs 121, Nuggets 116