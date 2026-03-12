Should The Lakers Pay Austin Reaves $240 Million? Full Breakdown

Austin Reaves is having an excellent season for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 23.7 PPG and 5.5 APG while mainly operating as the second or even third option on the team. Alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Reaves has shown massive improvements in his game.

There is no question that he is one of the best players on the Lakers, which is why he is prepared to receive a monster $240 million deal from the franchise that operates around elite-level stars. While Reaves’ value is clearly felt by the organization, is he really worth that big of a commitment?

It’s obvious that the Lakers believe that their future is built around Luka Doncic and see Reaves as their future co-star. But are they making the right decision? Let’s break it down.

Austin Reaves’ Career Season

Austin Reaves is in the middle of the best season of his career, and the timing couldn’t be better for the Los Angeles Lakers. Reaves is averaging 23.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.5 APG on 49.5% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

He has taken a major leap offensively, posting career highs across the board as an undrafted guard.

Reaves has shown that he can take over against weaker teams and easily slot in as a second or third option on the current roster behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

What makes Reaves’ breakout especially valuable is how reliable he has become. Reaves is always capable of getting to the rim, getting fouled, or making threes, and the Lakers trust him with the ball.

For a player who once entered the league without draft pedigree, he has become a star.

A Capable Second Option

Playing alongside Luka Doncic requires a specific type of teammate. Luka dominates the ball, which means his co-star must be comfortable both creating and playing off the ball.

Austin Reaves fits that mold almost perfectly. He can initiate offense when Luka rests, and is just as good at spacing the floor and attacking secondary defenders when Luka is controlling.

We’ve already seen how dangerous Doncic can be when paired with another high-level scorer during his time with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Kyrie Irving.

Reaves might not have Irving’s superstar ability, but his versatility as a ball-handler, shooter, and decision-maker cuts it closer than people think.

A Dynamic Duo That Has Worked So Far

The early results of the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves partnership have been extremely encouraging. When LeBron James has been unavailable this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have still found ways to win, posting a 14-7 record in those games.

Even more impressive, lineups featuring just Doncic and Reaves without LeBron have gone 9-2. Reaves has been especially impressive in those opportunities. In games without LeBron this season, he has averaged roughly 28.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Is it a small sample size? Yes, but it’s eye-opening at least.

Those numbers are important when looking at the post-LeBron era. At 41 years old, LeBron is still productive, but the organization understands that the next era is here as we approach the offseason with LeBron’s future in doubt.

The success of the Doncic-Reaves combination offers a glimpse into what that post-LeBron roster might look like.

Some nights he functions as a primary scorer who can carry the offense against weaker opponents; other nights he slots perfectly into the role of elite sidekick.

The Strong Base To Build Around

If the Los Angeles Lakers commit to a massive extension for Austin Reaves, they would essentially be locking in their long-term core with Luka Doncic. Two players capable of averaging around 25 points per game, one of them an MVP-level superstar, would give the franchise a strong foundation moving forward.

From there, the Lakers could focus on adding defensive wings, rim-protecting big men, and shooters to complement the offensive firepower of their backcourt stars.

That blueprint is similar to the approach the Dallas Mavericks used during their run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Reaves may not be the same level of superstar as Kyrie Irving, but in today’s NBA he doesn’t necessarily have to be.

An All-Star caliber guard who can score, handle the ball, and play within a team structure is incredibly valuable. When that player also embraces his role and keeps the locker room drama-free, winning happens.

Lakers Must Re-Sign Reaves For $240 Million

When everything is considered, the Los Angeles Lakers will likely have little choice but to bring Austin Reaves back on a massive deal. Letting a player of his caliber walk to other competitors would create a huge gap next to Luka Doncic, and the free-agent market rarely guarantees a better alternative.

Chemistry is hard to find, and the current partnership has already proven it can work.

There’s also the reality of building around a superstar like Doncic. He is a ball-dominant offensive force who requires the right supporting cast to thrive.

Reaves has shown that he understands how to play with him, when to take over possessions, and when to defer. That’s a blessing in itself.

Defensively, the duo might not be perfect, but the NBA has shown that elite offense can compensate for those weaknesses. The Doncic-Irving pairing proved that concept with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Lakers could build a similar model.

In the end, the answer is fairly straightforward: if the Lakers want stability in the post-LeBron era, paying Reaves may be the price of doing business. A $240 million commitment is massive, but taking a gamble in free agency is too risky considering an All-Star-caliber player at 27 years old has thrived alongside Luka Doncic.