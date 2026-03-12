JJ Redick Explains Adou Thiero’s Status In Lakers Rotation After Strong Performance In G-League

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Adou Thiero has had an unfortunate start to his NBA career. Due to a pre-existing injury, the Lakers’ second-round pick (36th overall) from the 2025 NBA Draft faced several setbacks before making his debut. This eventually led to Thiero spending more time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

From a developmental perspective, this may have been the best move for the team. Unfortunately, JJ Redick explained that there may not be any opportunities for Adou Thiero to earn meaningful minutes in the Lakers’ rotation. He disclosed:

“Adou and I talked at the beginning of the year, and really felt that this was, particularly with not knowing when he would come back and be healthy, that this was very likely gonna be a development year, particularly at the beginning, and then to have the re-injury. So he needs to play basketball.”

At this point, Redick also acknowledged Adou Thiero’s recent performances in the G League, which included a noteworthy 25 points and six rebounds against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

“I think in four of the last five games (in the G League), he’s been really good. I think he’s in a good spot to sort of embrace that,” he continued. “As far as it relates to our rotation, I have a hard enough time when we’re healthy getting everyone minutes as it is. But I think our staff, myself, I know I was pushing for it early in the year, definitely want to get him opportunities. Those opportunities are not there right now. That’s just the reality.”

Redick’s statement paints a fairly bleak picture for Adou Thiero’s place on the roster this season. In 19 NBA appearances, he has posted 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game. With a total of only 104 minutes played, he hasn’t had the avenues to thrive.

Although he made an appearance against the Minnesota Timberwolves recently, the fact that he only played two minutes in garbage time feeds into the notion that there may not be many opportunities this year.

Still, Thiero is certainly proving himself as a promising prospect. In the seven G League games he has appeared in this season, he has averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Along with remarkable defensive upside and instinct, Adou Thiero boasts impressive physical tools and athleticism. A thunderous poster dunk during the South Bay Lakers’ recent game against the Iowa Wolves could be a mark of intriguing things in the future, certainly something Lakers fans would look forward to.

OH MY GOD ADOU THIERO ENDED THIS DUDE’S CAREER 😳 pic.twitter.com/RwIjw1EYzD — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) March 12, 2026

The rookie forward is one of the few players under contract with the Lakers next season. With a $2.1 million cap hit, the Purple and Gold will remain optimistic about his development. In light of this, Adou Thiero not earning consistent rotation in the minutes at this stage in the season seems understandable.

Lately, the Purple and Gold have looked like a far more cohesive unit. While the pair of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves has been exceptional, L.A. has benefited from seeing its bench play a vital role in dictating success.

Currently, the Lakers are tied with the Houston Rockets for third in the West (40-25). Given how effective the rotation has been, choosing to maintain their rhythm without making any adjustments may be the wisest decision.