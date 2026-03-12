Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Bennedict Mathurin Scuffle After Clippers Win

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had the perfect reaction when teammate Bennedict Mathurin scuffled with the Timberwolves after their 153-128 win.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
3 Min Read
Bennedict Mathurin and Kawhi Leonard in action for the Clippers. Mandatory Credits: nba.com
Mandatory Credits: nba.com

The Los Angeles Clippers became the first team in NBA history to climb back up to being over .500 in the same season they once were 15 games below .500 with a 153-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The team has persevered through multiple trades and other changes and has a genuine opportunity at making the NBA Playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard deserves huge credit for this Clippers season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and leading the franchise through all the changes. He went ballistic against the Timberwolves, putting up 45 points (15-20 FG), five rebounds, and five assists. But teammate Bennedict Mathurin got attention after the game for getting into a scuffle with Naz Reid over who gets the game ball.

The scuffle went viral on social media, but what has gone viral after that is Leonard’s surprisingly emotive reaction to the moment. As the scuffle started, Leonard is seen smiling and saying, ‘We got a fight,’ as others rush to defuse the situation.

Leonard’s reaction in the moment was perfect, as the Mathurin-Reid scuffle was unlikely to devolve into anything major. It was a disagreement about the game ball, as Mathurin wanted to secure it for Clippers’ debutant Sean Pedulla after a 3-3 FG performance.

It’s unclear where the ball ended up, but it’s definitely amusing for all to see grown men argue over who gets to keep a basketball after a game. While no incident comes close to what happened between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Pacers, it’s noteworthy every time it happens across the league.

Mathurin had put up 22 points (5-10 FG) off the bench in the game, while Reid put up 18 points (8-15 FG). Both players aren’t antagonistic towards the other, so this incident is likely a momentary thing that won’t be repeated.

This was an important clash for both teams, as the Timberwolves entered the contest on a two-game skid while the Clippers had won their last two. With the West Playoff race separated by thin margins, neither team could afford to lose.

The Clippers’ win keeps them in the race to secure a 7-8 Play-In spot ahead of the Golden State Warriors, while the Timberwolves’ loss dropped them to No. 6 in the West. They’re tied with No. 5 Denver Nuggets in terms of record, but any loss at this point can greatly impact Playoff positioning.

Losing a rotational player to a suspension would not be ideal for the Clippers right now, so they should be thankful that the Mathurin-Reid saga ended easily. If the situation escalated into a fight like Kawhi thought was happening, there’d be serious disciplinary consequences for everybody involved.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Jan 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to teammates in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like