Scuffle Erupts At Clippers’ Arena As Naz Reid Tries To Snatch Game Ball From Bennedict Mathurin [Video]

The Clippers managed to blow out the Timberwolves at home tonight in a 153-128 win at the Intuit Dome. After the final buzzer, Naz Reid approached Bennedict Mathurin, who was holding the game ball, and tried to snatch the rock away from him. Consequently, a scuffle broke out as Mathurin was clearly not happy with this gesture.

Not really sure why Naz Reid went to touch the game ball post-game, which was in Benn Mathurin’s arms. I am assuming the Clippers were securing it for Sean Pedulla who just scored his first NBA PTS. Jaden McDaniels also gets shoved out of the way by Mathurin and Isaiah Jackson. pic.twitter.com/WfZJz2A9ek — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) March 12, 2026

Both players’ teammates were forced to hold them back as Sean Pedulla, who scored his first-ever NBA points tonight, went to retrieve the game ball. Security intervened, and both teams were dispersed back to their respective locker rooms.

Even after a 25-point blowout, the Timberwolves were trying to retrieve the ball for an unknown reason. My best guess would be that even their 19-year-old rookie, Rocco Zikarsky, scored his first points on the road tonight (his first-ever points came against the Magic two games ago).

Clearly, that was significant enough to convince Mathurin to let him have the ball instead of Pedulla as tempers flared after the end of the game.

The Clippers’ rookie, Pedulla, finished the game with six points, one rebound, and three assists while shooting with a 50.0% efficiency from the field as well as from the three-point range (2-4 3P, his only four attempts in the game).

Meanwhile, the Wolves’ rookie, Zikarsky, ended up with two points, three rebounds, and one block while going 1-1 from the field (100.0 FG%).

Kawhi Leonard’s Reaction To The Clippers’ Scuffle

Another angle showed the Clippers’ star player, Kawhi Leonard, did not involve himself in the scuffle and remained busy speaking to the Wolves’ Mike Conley after the buzzer.

Scuffle breaks out after Clippers beat Timberwolves. It looked like Bennedict Mathurin was trying to retrieve the game ball. Sean Pedulla scored his first NBA points, which is likely why Mathurin was after the ball. pic.twitter.com/UvIKyPlXf6 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 12, 2026

Other than Leonard,

Mathurin was the second-highest scorer for the Clippers tonight and had 22 points, three assists, and two rebounds while going 5-10 from the field (50.0 FG%).

But it was Kawhi Leonard who led the Clippers to this emphatic win with his 45 points, five rebounds, and five assists in tonight’s win. Leonard shot 15-20 from the floor (75.0 FG) and 6-9 from beyond the arc (66.6 3P%).

The Clippers have improved to 33-32 following tonight’s win over the Timberwolves. They will now host the Bulls on Friday, March 13, at the Intuit Dome.

It will be interesting to see if the Clippers can keep this fire burning and keep up the momentum going into arguably the most crucial phase of the regular season: the last games that are crucial in determining the playoff seeds.