Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Thunder host the Celtics at Paycom Center on Thursday, March 12, at 9:30 PM ET.

The Thunder are 51-15 and first in the West, while the Celtics are 43-22 and second in the East. The Thunder are 27-6 at home, and the Celtics are 22-12 on the road.

The Thunder last played on Monday and beat the Nuggets 129-126. The Celtics last played on Tuesday and lost 125-116 to the Spurs.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The rematch is set for March 25.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, while Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is producing 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while Jayson Tatum has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his first three games since returning from his Achilles injury.

This is a real contender test, but it also feels like a health-and-depth game because both teams are carrying meaningful rotation injuries into one of the best matchups on the board.

Injury Report

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Out (right hamstring strain)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (left calf contusion)

Branden Carlson: Out (low back strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Nikola Topic: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Celtics

Nikola Vucevic: Out (right ring finger fracture)

Jayson Tatum: Questionable (right Achilles; injury management)

Derrick White: Questionable (right knee contusion)

Payton Pritchard: Probable (neck spasm)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the best defensive foundation in the league, and that is the cleanest reason to like them here. They own a 107.5 defensive rating, which ranks first, and a 10.9 net rating, which also ranks first. They are allowing 107.9 points per game, forcing 9.7 steals per game, and blocking 5.6 shots per game. That matters against a Celtics team that wants to win with spacing and ball movement, because the Thunder have the length to disrupt both the first action and the second pass.

The Thunder are not just a defense-first team. They are scoring 118.8 points per game, posting a 118.4 offensive rating that ranks sixth, and shooting 48.2% from the field. Even with Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein out, they still bring an offense that can pressure the rim, get to the line, and punish mistakes in transition. Against a Celtics group that may not be at full strength on the perimeter, that balance is a major edge.

The home split is another real factor. The Thunder are 27-6 at home, they have won six straight, and they are 9-1 over their last 10. That matters because this matchup is likely to be decided by a few stretches where one team gets downhill and the other has to survive the crowd, the whistle, and live-ball pressure at the same time. The Thunder have been the more stable team in those moments all season.

There is also a clean pace-and-pressure angle here. The Thunder play at a 99.3 pace, while the Celtics play at 94.7, one of the slowest tempos in the league. If the Thunder can speed this up even a little, they can force the Celtics into more transition defense and more scrambling closeouts than they want. That matters even more if Tatum and White are limited in any way.

The matchup logic gets even stronger when you look at who is available. The Celtics still have an elite team profile, but they are walking in with Tatum questionable, White questionable, and Pritchard only probable. The Thunder are missing key pieces too, but they have spent most of the season proving they can survive absences because their defense, depth, and structure do not fall apart easily.

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

The Celtics still bring one of the best overall profiles in the league. They own a 120.5 offensive rating, which ranks second, a 112.8 defensive rating, which ranks fifth, and a 7.7 net rating, which ranks second. Even in a harder road matchup, that matters because they have enough shot-making and enough defensive size to stay attached in games where a lot of teams would crack.

Their three-point math is the clearest counter. The Celtics are making 15.5 threes per game on 42.5 attempts, and their 36.4% from deep ranks ninth. That can stress even a great defense, because the Thunder thrive on crowding the paint and pressuring the ball. If the Celtics move the ball well enough to make those help decisions costly, they can flatten some of the Thunder’s defensive aggression.

The rebounding edge leans toward the Celtics too. They are grabbing 46.3 rebounds per game, while the Thunder are at 43.8. That matters because Hartenstein is out, and that takes away one of the Thunder’s most reliable interior stabilizers. If the Celtics can win the glass and turn this into a one-shot defensive game, they have a better chance of controlling the tempo than they usually would on the road.

The Celtics also have the kind of defensive baseline that travels. They are allowing 107.2 points per game, and they still rank near the top of the league in blocks at 5.3 per game. That matters in this matchup because the Thunder’s offense gets much harder to handle when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is living in the paint. If the Celtics keep him seeing bodies and force the Thunder into more jump-shot possessions, they can keep the game close deep into the fourth quarter.

And while the Thunder deserve to be favored, the Celtics are still 22-12 on the road and have enough veteran shot creation to make this uncomfortable. Brown has carried a huge load all season, Tatum has already played three games since returning, and White is having the best offensive season of his career. If enough of that core is available, the Celtics absolutely have the profile to steal this game.

X-Factors

Jared McCain is a real swing piece for the Thunder because this is the kind of game where second-unit scoring matters. McCain is averaging 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and shooting 43.3% from three in his Thunder tenure. With Jalen Williams out, his role gets bigger. If McCain can come in, hit open jumpers, and keep the offense alive when the stars sit, the Thunder can avoid the short droughts that give elite road teams life.

Alex Caruso is the other Thunder x-factor because the box score never tells the whole story with him. He is putting up 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, plus 1.4 steals per game. In this matchup, his job is to make Brown and Tatum work for every touch, blow up handoffs, and create the kind of ugly possessions that keep the Thunder in control even when the offense cools off. If Caruso wins those disruptive minutes, the Thunder’s defensive edge gets even sharper.

Payton Pritchard matters a lot for the Celtics because he gives them real bench creation in a game that could tighten into half-court possessions late. Pritchard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season, and he is listed as probable with a neck spasm. If he is healthy enough to create offense off the dribble and hit pull-up threes, the Celtics can survive the non-Brown minutes without losing all their shot pressure.

Derrick White is the other obvious swing piece because he touches every part of this matchup. White is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, and he is questionable with a right knee contusion. His role here is bigger than normal because the Celtics need his secondary creation, his defensive discipline, and his ability to punish overhelp with quick decisions. If White is fully functional, the Celtics look much more capable of handling the Thunder’s pressure.

Prediction

I’m taking the Thunder. The Celtics have enough offense and enough experience to make this a real test, but the Thunder are 27-6 at home, they have won six straight, and they still own the league’s best defensive rating and net rating. Add in the Celtics’ injury uncertainty around Tatum and White, and this feels like a spot where the Thunder’s pressure, depth, and home edge should win out.

Prediction: Thunder 116, Celtics 109