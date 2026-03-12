Steve Kerr Shares Reassuring Message To Warriors Fans Regarding Stephen Curry’s Recovery

Things have taken a turn for the worse for the Golden State Warriors following the latest updates regarding Stephen Curry‘s injury. With the superstar expected to miss at least five more games before being re-evaluated, Steve Kerr and the Warriors find themselves in a tough spot.

Seeing Stephen Curry out of the lineup at this point in the campaign is far from favorable for the Warriors. Still, Steve Kerr attempted to reassure the fan base about the team’s current state while making an appearance on 95.7 FM The Game’s “Willard and Dibs.”

“This is all part of it,” Kerr stated. “I’ve probably told you this before. Phil Jackson used to say, ‘Basketball is a metaphor for life,’ and vice versa, and it’s true. You go through ups and downs and everything in between. I think the beauty of what we’ve been able to accomplish and what we’re still trying to do is just in the quest, in the journey itself.”

“We’re fighting, and we’re going to continue to fight. I look at everything over the last 12 years, and I couldn’t be more proud of the organization and the group,” he added. “We’re going to get some guys back. Hopefully, we’re going to get Steph back in the next couple of weeks, and we’re going to give it another run, and that’s the whole point year after year.”

In light of the obstacles they’ve faced, the Warriors’ tenacity and resilience have been nothing short of noteworthy. In this regard, Steve Kerr’s message to the fans reflected necessary optimism about Stephen Curry’s eventual return and the team’s approach to the rest of the season.

With a 32-33 record, the Warriors have yet again fallen below .500. Now ranked ninth in the West, Steve Kerr and the Dubs must dig deep to ensure they remain within the play-in picture until Stephen Curry returns.

Steve Kerr Discusses Stephen Curry’s Frustrations

The Golden State Warriors have struggled without their superstar, but it goes without saying that Stephen Curry is also unhappy with the current situation. Steve Kerr shed more light on Curry’s frustrations due to his delayed recovery by sharing:

“He (Steph) is frustrated. He wants to be out there for his guys. And it’s obviously been an injury that’s lasted a lot longer than anyone thought it would… We’re just trying to give him the best chance to come back and stay healthy and finish the season strongly.”

Stephen Curry has been sidelined with a knee injury for well over a month now, having played his last game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. Given that the Dubs have notched a 5-10 record since then, Curry’s frustration with being sidelined is understandable.

While it is apparent that the Warriors have taken a cautious approach toward dealing with Curry’s injury, Steve Kerr shared an update on his current level of activity.

“He hasn’t practiced yet. He’s getting shots up,” Kerr revealed. “But he’s not in a place yet where we’re saying he’s going to be practicing anytime in the next few days.”

For the most part, this is a relatively uneventful development until Curry partakes in on-court drills in preparation for his return. Still, it is promising to know that the superstar’s activity hasn’t been completely restricted.

Curry being sidelined for at least 10 more days leaves the Warriors vulnerable. With a six-game road trip looming after their upcoming home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State’s championship DNA will be put to the test.