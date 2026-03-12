Lou Williams Shows Support To Bam Adebayo: “Kobe Bryant Relentlessly Hunted Records And History”

Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo made NBA history after scoring a record-breaking 83 points, surpassing Kobe Bryant (81) for the most points scored in a single game. While the forward has received enough praise for this feat, he has also faced equally distasteful comments.

On that note, former NBA player Lou Williams stepped in to show some support for Bam Adebayo on a recent episode of “Run It Back.” Although many have expressed disdain toward him for breaking Kobe Bryant’s record, Williams, Bryant’s former teammate, stated:

“If you are a true Kobe Bryant fan, and you respect Kobe Bryant, you know that Kobe Bryant relentlessly hunted records in history, and he wanted those things. That’s what we sign up for. We sign up to be competitors. That’s what we are.”

“So if you truly respected Kobe Bryant, you knew that he had the Mamba Mentality. I promise you, he was going to get that 100 points,” Williams continued. “He wasn’t thinking about Wilt Chamberlain. He was going to get that record. That’s who he was as a competitor. That’s who he is. That’s why we love him, because he was relentless.”

Kobe Bryant was known for his competitive nature and his relentless pursuit of perfection, aspects that granted him legendary status. While this appealed to fans around the globe, the lines have evidently become blurred for sentimental reasons.

For all intents and purposes, what Bam Adebayo has achieved is nothing short of historic. Unfortunately, with Bryant’s fan base still holding onto his iconic 81-point performance, Adebayo hasn’t received the credit he rightfully deserves.

Bam Adebayo’s Achievement Continues To Be Discredited

Kobe Bryant’s fans aren’t the only ones who have discredited Bam Adebayo’s record-breaking performance. After news of his achievement went viral, several NBA players, coaches, and analysts came forward to undermine the feat.

Among the players, Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie outright claimed that he didn’t care about Adebayo’s achievement. Similarly, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama provided an equally uninspired reaction, leading some to believe the center has a bias against American players.

Golden State Warriors big man Kristaps Porzingis‘ reaction may have summed up the general reason for the disappointment shown by many, as he stated:

“I don’t know who expected Adebayo to score 83. Not me. Not that he’s a bad player, but crazy night. I haven’t really looked into how he got it done, but hats off to him. But honestly, 83’s insane.”

Although Porzingis congratulated Bam Adebayo, his compliment seemed mildly backhanded when considering the points leading up to it.

Still, Porzingis, like many, is justified in having such an opinion. Bam Adebayo, while an elite player, isn’t necessarily known for his offensive exploits. With averages of 20.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, Adebayo isn’t even the best scorer on the Heat roster this season.

In this regard, it is understandable why the display took many aback. Still, in light of the fact that it’s been over 20 years since the NBA saw an 80+ point game, it is fair to say that Adebayo’s performance was special.